The Elder Scrolls Online Drops A Preview Of The High Isle Chapter

ZeniMax Online Studios and Bethesda Softworks released a couple of new Elder Scrolls Online videos showing off the High Isle Chapter. The team revealed more of what's to come, both in a short trailer as well as a 33-minute dev video, both of which you can check out below. This is about as in-depth of a look as we've seen since they've announced it, as we get more of a look at the world they are building out at sea and beyond. Enjoy the videos as the content will be released on June 6th for PC and June 21st for consoles.

As revealed during our High Isle Preview stream, the story of this year's Chapter focuses on political intrigue, and High Isle is the perfect getaway destination for alliance delegates to take on peace talks that would put an end to the Three Banners War. While the summit is hosted by the noble Society of the Steadfast, players should beware of The Ascendant Order and their chaotic motives.Elder Scrolls Online's more than 20 million players will experience an island paradise steeped in medieval culture and architecture, complete with magnificent castles and exciting tournament grounds. Last year, ESO brought Companions to players, and in 2022, ZeniMax Online Studios is doubling down on the system. Players will have access to two all-new companions, Ember, a Khajiit who grew up on the streets and has a knack for magic, and Isobel, a Breton and aspiring knight who feels called to do right by players.