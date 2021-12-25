The Elder Scrolls Online Launches New Life Festival Event

DECORATE A HOLIDAY HOME

For many people, it has become an annual pastime to decorate their homes in holiday splendor as the year nears its close. This tradition has carried over into Elder Scrolls Online, as players transform their homes into festive abodes via the housing system. In fact, we recently highlighted some incredible holiday homes—check them out if you're looking for some inspiration. You can craft and loot your own furnishings for your residences, but if you want some New Life-specific decorations, be sure to check out the New Life Festival Furnishing Pack Elder Scrolls Online Plus deal before it leaves the Crown Store.