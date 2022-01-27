The Elder Scrolls Online Reveals Legacy Of The Bretons

Bethesda Game Studios revealed the latest expansion to The Elder Scrolls Online as we head out to sea with Legacy Of The Bretons. The new content will feature a never-before-seen world in the game as you head off to sea and explore the Systres Archipelago. What dangers and treasures lay beyond the lands you've come to know? You'll have to wait until June 6th, 2022 to find out on PC, and June 21st, 2022 for console players. We have a rundown of what will be included below per the developers, as well as the latest trailer showing it off.

In High Isle, ESO's more than 20 million players will experience an island paradise steeped in medieval culture and architecture, complete with magnificent castles and exciting tournament grounds. The story of this year's Chapter focuses on political intrigue, and High Isle is the perfect getaway destination for alliance delegates to take on peace talks that would put an end to the Three Banners War. While the summit is hosted by the noble Society of the Steadfast, players should beware of The Ascendant Order and their chaotic motives.

A previously unexplored region, the Systres Archipelago takes inspiration from the beautiful, windswept shores of the Mediterranean. Here lies the stunning world of High Isle, home of the Bretons, descendants of both humans and elves. The social elite live in the feudalistic society of Gonfalon Bay, the center point of all political dealings on High Isle. Above all, ruthlessness is a virtue here, so players will have to watch their backs!

Also new in 2022 is a brand-new card game called Tales of Tribute, playable within the world of Elder Scrolls Online. Invented in High Isle, this is a unique, resource-building game complete with PvP and PvE. Players can even increase their rank through Tales' own leveling system. Plus, there are cool rewards to be unlocked like furnishings, transmute stones, and even advancing a storyline by competing against specific NPCs around the world.