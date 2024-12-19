Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Scarlet & Violet, Temporal Forces
Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Temporal Forces in December 2024
Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ancient/Future-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Temporal Forces in December 2024.
Article Summary
- Explore the fluctuating market of Pokémon TCG's Scarlet & Violet - Temporal Forces set in December 2024.
- Discover top-valued cards, including Raging Bolt ex and Iron Crown ex, and track their market value shifts.
- Understand factors causing card value changes, like new sets and collector interest variations.
- Stay updated with our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage for insights and future set reveals.
The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces, which came out in March 2024, are doing now in December 2024.
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:
- Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare 208/162: $101.39
- Iron Crown ex Special Illustration Rare 206/162: $76.39
- Walking Wake ex Special Illustration Rare 205/162: $62.02
- Gouging Fire ex Special Illustration Rare 204/162: $47.89
- Iron Leaves ex Special Illustration Rare 203/162: $36.38
- Morty's Conviction Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 211/162: $35.32
- Gastly Illustration Rare 206/162: $30.91
- Bianca's Devotion Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 209/162: $30.92
- Iron Boulder ex Special Illustration Rare 207/162: $21.52
- Eri Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 210/162: $17.34
- Raging Bolt ex Gold Hyper Rare 218/162: $16.55
- Gengar ex Full Art 193/162: $16.46
- Metagross Illustration Rare 178/162: $14.32
- Sawsbuck Illustration Rare 166/162: $13.61
- Prime Catcher ACE SPEC 157/162: $12.62
The top card of this set, Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare, has increased significantly since last month, with a $25 jump in value. This is likely due to renewed interest in collecting thanks to the highly popular Scarlet & Violet – Surging Sparks set. Iron Crown ex Special Illustration Rare also saw a big jump, increasing in value by $20. While almost every card here increased in value, Prime Catcher ACE SPEC dropped by 50%.
Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.