Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Temporal Forces in December 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ancient/Future-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Temporal Forces in December 2024.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces, which came out in March 2024, are doing now in December 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare 208/162: $101.39 Iron Crown ex Special Illustration Rare 206/162: $76.39 Walking Wake ex Special Illustration Rare 205/162: $62.02 Gouging Fire ex Special Illustration Rare 204/162: $47.89 Iron Leaves ex Special Illustration Rare 203/162: $36.38 Morty's Conviction Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 211/162: $35.32 Gastly Illustration Rare 206/162: $30.91 Bianca's Devotion Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 209/162: $30.92 Iron Boulder ex Special Illustration Rare 207/162: $21.52 Eri Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 210/162: $17.34 Raging Bolt ex Gold Hyper Rare 218/162: $16.55 Gengar ex Full Art 193/162: $16.46 Metagross Illustration Rare 178/162: $14.32 Sawsbuck Illustration Rare 166/162: $13.61 Prime Catcher ACE SPEC 157/162: $12.62

The top card of this set, Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare, has increased significantly since last month, with a $25 jump in value. This is likely due to renewed interest in collecting thanks to the highly popular Scarlet & Violet – Surging Sparks set. Iron Crown ex Special Illustration Rare also saw a big jump, increasing in value by $20. While almost every card here increased in value, Prime Catcher ACE SPEC dropped by 50%.

