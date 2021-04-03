The Esports Awards Decided To Rebrand Themselves With A New Look

The Esports Awards revealed a brand new look to their presentation this week along with their plans for how the 2021 awards will go. The new look was revealed during their recent Spotlight Show, which was hosted by Captain Flowers and Ovilee May, as they've gone more for a shades-of-gray look to their format. Along with this came new info on how 2021's awards will work, which we have for you below.

As part of its commitment to listening to the community and recognising every corner of the industry, the Esports Awards presents a selection of new awards for 2021. The new awards for 2021 include Esports Broadcast/Production Team of the Year which aims to recognise those delivering the most engaging productions, Esports Creative of the Year which focuses on individuals displaying ground breaking design philosophies, Esports Video Production of the Year which focuses on the teams behind some of the best video content and Esports Apparel of the Year honouring the coolest and most innovative threads.

There has also been a few award adjustments including Esports Console Player of the Year and Esports Console Rookie of the Year which will both be renamed to Esports Controller Player of the Year and Esports Controller Rookie of the Year, to reflect more titles being played on PC for broadcast purposes, but still being played with a controller. Esports Supporting Agency of the Year will transition to Esports Supporting Service of the Year to make the award more inclusive to all businesses, and then Esports Cosplay of the Year has had its criteria tightened to put all those involved at the forefront.

The Esports Awards 2021 campaign starts now, with nominations now open to the public for their favourite streamers, teams, players and more. Key dates include: