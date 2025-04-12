Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Embark Studios, the finals

The Finals Launches New Bunny Bash Event For Easter

The Finals has a brand new event out now for those who are into Easter, as the Bunny Bash has returned with all new items and competitions

Article Summary Experience chaos in The Finals' Easter event, Bunny Bash, with locked loadouts and new class chaos.

Compete in Power Shift circuits for unique rewards like Punk Bunny Ears and Rebel Hatcher charm.

Reach the Ruby Rank in Ranked Tournaments with Update 6.3's nerfs and balance improvements.

Discover exciting new weapon skins and participate in a stacked store rotation this week.

Indie game developer and publisher Embark Studios released their annual Easter event in The Finals this week, as the Bunny Bash has returned. For the next two weeks, the game will have a new version of Power Shift with locked loadouts, taking place across a few very specific locations. Each class presents its own chaotic additions, from Miniguns and Mesh Shields to Glitch Grenades and Thermal Bores. We have more details from their latest blog below.

The Finals – Bunny Bash 2025

Our egg-cellent spring event is back! For the next two weeks, you'll be hopping into a version of Power Shift with locked loadouts, hand-crafted for chaos. Each class brings a different flavor of mayhem, from Miniguns and Mesh Shields to Glitch Grenades and Thermal Bores. Time for some seasonal fun, and a chance to rack up some amazing rewards! The Bunny Bash takes place across:

SYS$Horizon

Monaco

Skyway Stadium

Kyoto

Bernal

Las Vegas Stadium

You'll play through two circuits, each with five rewards. The first is live now, and the second hops into action next week! What's at stake? What's the rewards?

Punk Bunny Ears – Good Hare Day

Punk Chicken Outfit Pieces – Coop Core Vest, Nest Runner Pants, Fowl Fingers,Cluck Kickers

Charm – Rebel Hatcher

Weapon Skins – Rapid Scrambler for the CB-01, ARN-220, and M134

Goo Grenade Skin – Tama Easter Fling

Ruby Rank Unlocked

Think you've got what it takes to stand with the best? Ruby Tier is now open in Ranked Tournaments, climb your way into the Top 500 and prove it. The grind just got steeper.. and a whole lot sweatier. On the gameplay side, Update 6.3 brings a nerf to the Sword's secondary attack, aiming to reduce the frustration many players have felt when facing this very sharp stick. We've also rolled out a wide slate of bug fixes and improvements across UI, animations, performance, and more. Finally, Balance-wise, the meta's looking more stable than it has in a while, but we're still keeping a close eye on standout contenders like the Cerberus, Pike-556, FAMAS, and the Season 6 newcomers: M134, CB-01, and ARN-220. We've also got a stacked store rotation this week. Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Nope, that's a snuke!

