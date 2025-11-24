Posted in: eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Embark Studios, the finals

The Finals To Hold First Global Championship at DreamHack Stockholm

The Finals has revealed they will take the Gaming Stage at DreamHack Stockholm to run their first-ever Global Championship

Article Summary The Finals hosts its first-ever Global Championship at DreamHack Stockholm with a $100,000 prize pool.

Top 16 teams from NA, Europe, and APAC compete across two days in innovative Hybrid Elimination formats.

Fans can interact at DreamHack with dev meet & greets, contests, exclusive skins, and Twitch Drops.

Watch The Finals Grand Major 2025 live via global Twitch, YouTube, Korean, and Chinese broadcasts.

Embark Studios has confirmed the details for the first-ever global championship of The Finals, taking place at DreamHack Stockholm this weekend. Organizers have laid out the full rundown of what they expect to do across two days of competition, as teams from North America, Europe, and APAC will compete to be the last ones standing for the Grand Major 2025. We have the finer details below as everything will kick off this Saturday.

The Finals – The Grand Major 2025

Hosted at DreamHack's Game Stage in Hall B, The Grand Major will feature a full live arena, a $100,000 USD prize pool, and global broadcasts in English, Korean, and Chinese. The event will also include community hosts, casters, creator features and on-site fan activations. All 16 participating teams also have official in-game team revenue-share bundles, offering fans a direct way to support the teams and extending the excitement beyond the on-site arena.

Across two days of high-stakes competition, teams will compete in Hybrid Elimination format. The top four teams will advance to The Grand Major, where they will play in a Hybrid Matchpoint format, a dramatic showdown in which reaching match point enables a team to win the championship with a single victory. These formats blend with The Finals' signature modes and pacing to create a thrilling race toward championship glory.

As the excitement builds toward The Grand Major, Embark Studios is also opening the door to what's next for The Finals. With Year 2 coming to a close, Embark is kicking off the Road to Year 3 with daily teases on their social platforms, offering sneak peeks of what is to come. Fans can watch the full reveal of Season 9 live from DreamHack during The Grand Major on Saturday, November 29, at 8:30 AM ET / 2:30 PM CET. DreamHack Event Highlights include:

Top 16 Teams from Around the World: The strongest contenders from NA, EMEA and APAC will battle for the first world championship title, teams include: North America: Envy, Five Fears, KCP, Pulsar, Spacestation Gaming, TSM, NTMR Europe: Alliance, Ape Squad, Fnatic, Gen.G, Team Secret, Vanguard Gaming APAC: DRG, FN Esports, King Zero Gaming

The strongest contenders from NA, EMEA and APAC will battle for the first world championship title, teams include: Two Days of Live Competition: From November 28 – 29, teams will battle through a high-stakes format built for The Finals. Day 1 (November 28) features the full Top 16 facing off in Hybrid Elimination, with only eight teams remaining by the end of the day. Day 2 (November 29) raises the intensity as the Top 8 return for another round of Hybrid Elimination before the final four advance into the explosive Hybrid Matchpoint finale. Every round is fast, unforgiving and designed to showcase the highest level of competitive play.

From November 28 – 29, teams will battle through a high-stakes format built for The Finals. Day 1 (November 28) features the full Top 16 facing off in Hybrid Elimination, with only eight teams remaining by the end of the day. Day 2 (November 29) raises the intensity as the Top 8 return for another round of Hybrid Elimination before the final four advance into the explosive Hybrid Matchpoint finale. Every round is fast, unforgiving and designed to showcase the highest level of competitive play. DreamHack Fan Experience: DreamHack attendees can enjoy an on-site Meet & Greet with the developers from Embark Studios, The Finals-themed costume competition, limited-edition item codes for exclusive in-game skins, a Freeplay Area to jump into The Finals and try new builds, and five unique, exclusive Twitch Drops available only during the event broadcasts.

DreamHack attendees can enjoy an on-site Meet & Greet with the developers from Embark Studios, The Finals-themed costume competition, limited-edition item codes for exclusive in-game skins, a Freeplay Area to jump into The Finals and try new builds, and five unique, exclusive Twitch Drops available only during the event broadcasts. Global Broadcast Coverage: The Finals' Grand Major 2025 will be streamed live on Twitch.tv/thefinals, the game's official YouTube channel, plus region-specific Korean and Chinese broadcasts hosted by Nexon and Tencent.

