The First Descendant Reveals Season 3 Details at PAX East 2025

Nexon took time during PAX East 2025 to reveal what's coming to The First Descendant this Summer, as they gave a preview of Season 3

Article Summary The First Descendant Season 3: Breakthrough introduces Axion Plains, Hover Bikes, and new Colossus raids.

Nell becomes a playable Descendant, bringing telekinesis powers and aggressive new combat styles to the roster.

Swords debut as a weapon type, with multiple blade styles and a new sword-focused dungeon for players to explore.

NieR: Automata crossover arrives, with fresh collaborations and new cosmetic content teased for future updates.

Nexon held a special panel at PAX East 2025 this morning, revealing new details about Season 3 of The First Descendant. The season will be called "Breakthrough" and will feature the reappearance of Karel as one of the key figures of the storyline, as the team will pivot and make a major turning point for much of the narrative. One of those being a focus on Enzo and Nell's romantic involvement and how that will shape things moving forward. We have more details from the team for you here, as you can watch the full livestream above.

The First Descendant – Season 3: Breakthrough

New Massive Field: Axion Plains – A brand-new, enormous battlefield once a promising outpost site, now devastated by a Void Storm and overrun by Colossus. Faces a new threat from both artificial creatures and mutated beasts, making it more dangerous than ever.

New Vehicle: Hover Bike – A new vehicle system designed for high-speed travel across a massive field, giving players a thrilling sense of speed. Players can obtain a standard Hover Bike just by logging in during Season 3, and can collect enhanced 'Accelerated' and 'Boosted' models by exploring the Axion Plains. Each Hover Bike can be upgraded, allowing players to traverse the battlefield with dynamic movement using boost and jump abilities.

New Content: Colossus Field Raid – New eight-player raid content, first-ever reveal of the new and overwhelming colossus "Wall Crasher." Massive scale designed to match the size of Axion, players are able to ride their Hover Bike along the vast field, then engage in combat against the Colossus.

New Feature: Lounge – A dedicated social space where players can interact with their Descendants and take a break. A personalized space where players can display and interact with their Descendants. Players can place their Descendants throughout the space, customize their appearances with skins, and interact with furniture. Collectibles like Colotoys can be placed inside, with lounge-exclusive items to be added in the future. Designed to deliver a deeper, more immersive experience within the world of The First Descendant beyond just combat.

New Descendant: Nell – Former NPC Nell joins the roster as a playable character with a brand-new look and unique abilities. Nell utilizes arche like telekinesis, throwing spheres which form debuffs and also pulls nearby enemies. Capable of changing all her gunshots into weak point strikes, making her a perfect fit for aggressive, run-and-gun playstyles. Nell will be officially added in the upcoming summer update.

New Ultimate: Ultimate Luna – Two new Transcendent Modules are being prepared for the release of Ultimate Luna. One shifts her playstyle to focus on firearms, while the other enhances her rhythm-based abilities and debuffing potential.

As Season 3 will be divided into multiple episodes, Ultimate Yujin is expected to arrive in Season 3 Episode 2, following Ultimate Luna.

New Weapon: Sword (3 Types) – Swords are finally being added to the game and can be equipped in the same weapon slot as firearms, with performance enhanced through specialized modules. Players can perform both normal and special attacks with swords. The first type, the 'Shadow' Blade, features a charged iaijutsu-style dash attack as its special move. The Blade and a new dungeon featuring a boss that utilizes sword mechanics will be introduced in Season 3 – Episode 1. Additional sword types, including a two-handed greatsword and a lightsaber-style weapon, will be added in Season 3 – Episode 2.

First-Ever Official Crossover with Nier: Automata – The First Descendant's first official crossover features the fan-favorite NieR: Automata. A full trailer will be released soon, following the reveal of key visuals during the livestream. More IP collaborations are also in the works.

