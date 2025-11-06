Posted in: Games, Nexon, Video Games | Tagged: Nexon, The First Descendant

The First Descendant – Season 3 Episode 2: Assemble Is Now Live

The First Descendant has launched its latest seasonal update, as Season 3 Episode 2: Assemble is officially live starting today

Enter the Supermassive Receptor Dungeon for ultimate weapons, modules, and the fierce Pattern Flores boss.

The new Descendant, Harris, debuts with toxin-based mechanics and powerful, unique skill set.

Bayonetta skins arrive with special events, plus Ancestors Modules for deeper character customization.

Nexon has released a new seasonal update for The First Descendant today, as Season 3 Episode 2: Assemble has gone live. This is basically a quickie update with episodic content, which will include the new Descendant named Harris, the Supermassive Receptor Dungeon, Ultimate Weapons, Trigger Modules, Ancestors Modules, and some additional content to the game that will help lead into the next update. We have the dev notes here along with a pair of trailers.

The First Descendant – Season 3 Episode 2: Assemble

Main Story Progression and Special Events Following the previous chapter where Alpha was captured by Karel, Alpha is now under interrogation. The Descendants venture into Axion Plains to begin the rescue mission. In commemoration of the Season 3: Episode 2 update, a new seasonal event will run from November 6 to December 4, 2025 featuring main story elements and content from the new update, giving all players a chance to easily participate and complete missions. Rewards for this special event include Ecive, chest attachment items, and materials that can be used to readjust Ancestors Modules. A special November login event will also run from November 6 to December 18, offering players a variety of rewards including Serena's Cleaning Service Set, simply for logging on!

Supermassive Receptor Dungeon Players can look forward to an all-new Supermassive Receptor Dungeon, available in Hard difficulty and aligned with Axion Plains access rules. The dungeon can be entered via the Albion Terminal, the World Map, or through beacons located within Axion. Serving as the primary farming location for the new Descendant Harris and the ultimate weapon Hive Master, this dungeon offers valuable rewards for those who prevail. The ferocious new boss, Pattern Flores, attacks players at the center of the map using powerful lasers, requiring players to quickly discern the attack pattern to emerge victorious. Defeat rewards include new modules, while mission-select completions grant players new External Components.

Bayonetta Cosmetics & Skins Players can look forward to new cosmetics and skins coming this November, including Bayonetta-themed items. These feature a full body skin based on the iconic character, weapon skins inspired by Bayonetta's iconic handgun, in addition to an exclusive makeup skin and special social motions and spawn effects. To celebrate the debut of the Bayonetta collaboration, a special event is being hosted in the game from November 6 to December 4 allowing players to complete daily missions to earn various rewards, including an Ultimate Descendant Selection Box, which allows them to choose from Ultimate Lepic, Ajax or Viessa.

New Descendant: Harris Core Mechanic: Passive "Internal Toxin Control": This passive skill allows Harris to gain or consume toxins each time a skill is used and grants a variety of effects based on the amount of Toxin. Mastering this passive skill is essential for players who want to unlock Harris's full potential and maximize performance in challenging encounters. Active Skills: Crushing Charge: Dash forward, smashing enemies with her twin mechanical arms. Site Intrusion: Performs a long leap using her arms and re-casting mid-air triggers a powerful ground slam. Designate Danger Zone: Creates an area around her that continuously inflicts damage on enemies. Waste Disposal: Fires a beam from her extended mechanical arms to strike targets at range.

New Ancestors Module The Ancestors Module is a newly added module type that can be equipped exclusively in Descendant module slots. Randomized Attributes: Several attributes are uniquely generated, including: Socket type, required Descendant, required Mastery Rank, number and type of options and option values. Players can readjust option count, type, and values, but the following attributes cannot be changed: Socket type, required Descendant, required Mastery Rank and capacity. Unwanted modules can be dismantled, and all collected Ancestors Modules can be viewed and managed separately within the system. The Ancestors Module will be tradable after the December update.



