Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Whitethorn Games | Tagged: indie games, The Forest Cathedral, Whitethorn Games

The Forest Cathedral Confirmed For PlayStation Release

PlayStation owners who have been waiting to check out The Forest Cathedral need wait no longer as the game has been confirmed for PS4 & PS5.

Indie game publisher Whitethorn Games confirmed this morning that they will finally be releasing The Forest Cathedral for PlayStation consoles. In case you haven't checked out this game, this is an environmental thriller that has been inspired by the true events surrounding the research into DDT and the harmful effect is has had on the environment. Players will experience a unique blend of 3D narrative adventure with 2D puzzle platforming, as you will be thrown into a surreal mystery to uncover what has been the cause of wildlife dying on an island, which itself has been inspired by the ancient Forest Cathedral in Cooks Forest State Park. The game has previously been released this Spring as it was originally put on both PC and Xbox consoles. Now PlayStation owners will be getting it sometime this year.

"The Forest Cathedral is a unique interpretation of the events surrounding real-life scientist Rachel Carson's investigation of the harmful pesticide known as DDT. Set in an expansive and vibrantly rendered forest on a remote island, players will take on the role of Rachel, who has assumed a field research biologist position. While completing her weekly tasks, she quickly realizes things aren't as they seem. Players will slowly uncover the horrific effects of the pesticide using advanced environmental technology to complete puzzles that weave together 3D exploration and 2D platforming. What secrets will Rachel discover on this island? Many will try to silence her, but somehow, the truth must come out."

Hey, Little Man: Switch control between Rachel Carson in the 3D world and the Little Man inside the 2D world of her advanced environmental scanning tools in order to solve puzzles and platforming challenges.

Switch control between Rachel Carson in the 3D world and the Little Man inside the 2D world of her advanced environmental scanning tools in order to solve puzzles and platforming challenges. Nature in Peril: Explore a meticulously crafted forested island dense with trees, animals, fish, and insects, all impacted by the dangerous effects of DDT.

Explore a meticulously crafted forested island dense with trees, animals, fish, and insects, all impacted by the dangerous effects of DDT. The Sound of the Silence: The game features a fully voiced narrative to invest players in the harrowing history of the attempted silencing of Rachel Carson, backed by an enchanting original soundtrack.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!