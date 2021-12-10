The Free Fire X Money Heist Collaboration Starts December 11th

Garena revealed that their upcoming Free Fire collaboration with Money Heist will be launching on December 11th. There have been a few different events thrown between the two that have done really well on the servers, and it looks like they're going for one more score before the year ends with a bit of a holiday theme. This time dressing up as Santa's on the run as you try to survive until the end. The event is being called Final Episode: Raid and Run, and will be running from December 11th-14th. and before it comes to an end, players can take part in the final rush when Peak Day starts on December 11th to complete an exclusive in-game mission where they can eventually receive Money Heist-inspired rewards. Check out the finer details below on the event before it kicks off next week on iOS and Android.

Survivors worldwide have participated in numerous missions alone and in teams to assist the Professor and free the Free Fire Squad since December 3. This mission tested the skills of both Battle Royale and Clash Squad players as they sought to retrieve gold hidden in Bermuda. While ambitious and strategic players battled it out in their quest to retrieve and transport as much gold as they possibly could, more gold still lies scattered around Bermuda. Players will have a few last chances to participate in the Professor's heist before the event ends on December 14. Now, it wouldn't be a heist without rewards galore! Players who log in to Free Fire during the Peak Day event will get a coveted surfboard. In addition to that, for every five matches that players complete between December 11 and 13, they will get a Money Heist-themed loot box. Finally, those who unlock milestones during heist missions can expect to be handsomely rewarded with in-game banknotes.