The Full Art Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Darkness Ablaze Part 1

Before the Sword & Shield: Vivid Voltage expansion sent Pokémon TCG collectors on a mad hunt for the Rainbow Rare Chonkachu, the previous expansion, Darkness Ablaze, lit the Pokémon card community on fire with its offerings. Before Vivid Voltage, this was seen as the best Sword & Shield expansion, and for good reason. Let's take a look at the stunning Full Art Pokémon V cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion, which are quite rare pulls. These textured cards feature different artwork than the standard V, replacing the dark line art style with holographic lines.

Butterfree V: Butterfree truly shines in Darkness Ablaze, and this silvery and golden Full Art card is no exception. The texture on the card works especially well with Butterfree's wings.

Houndoom V: While perhaps not as dynamic as the regular Houndoom V, this rarer Full Art version has a surprisingly vibrant color palette, forgoing the expected flaming reds and oranges with a bright pink and blue. It's always great to see how the artists design these cards to lean into the unique style of these Full Arts, and the prominence of Houndoom's silvery horns does that to perfection.

Centiskorch V: Centiskorch is another fiery Pokémon that is contrasted with a surprisingly cool background of blues and greens. Centiskorch has some great cards in this set, and this is one of the best ones to pull.

Vikavolt V: Wow. The colorway of this card seems utterly unique within the Pokémon TCG, delivering this beautiful, neon, sci-fi image that works as well as a standalone art piece as it does a Pokémon card. Even if Vikavolt isn't among your new favorites, this may be one of the absolute top pulls of Darkness Ablaze.

Rhyperior V: With a color palette that looks quite a lot like the rainbow splash of the Rainbow Rare cards that debuted in Vivid Voltage, the subsequent Sword & Shield expansion of the Pokémon TCG, Rhyperior looks prideful here as it lets out a mighty roar.

