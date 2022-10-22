Funko & 10:10 Games Reveals New AAA Title Name: Funko Fusion

Funko and 10:10 Games have finally put a name to their upcoming AAA video game as it will be called Funko Fusion. The two companies originally announced that they would be working together on a brand new game back at San Diego Comic-Con, but they didn't reveal much about what the game would be about or even when to expect it. The name, while significant, is only a small piece to the puzzle, as the game is still in development with only the word "soon" as the release window. We'll see if anything new comes of it in the days ahead, but for now, here's more of the info released with this latest announcement.

"Funko Fusion features a celebration of multiple NBCUniversal franchises, in addition to other properties, showcasing iconic moments, as well as fusing fandoms together. Characters can be played co-operatively with up to four players online or in single-player mode. Built using Unreal Engine 5, the game is rated T for Teen and is actively in development now for next-generation consoles and PC. The companies' first co-production and Funko's first step into the multi-billion console video game market will feature a collaboration with premier launch partner, Universal Games, and Digital Platforms, to bring popular NBCUniversal brands and characters to the game. Coming soon, Funko Fusion will allow fans to immerse themselves in a mash-up world of playable characters, locations, and more, inspired by some of NBCUniversal's biggest blockbuster movies and TV shows, plus additional properties that will be revealed soon."

"Fans can expect an unparalleled gaming experience with characters from their favorite cult classic films and TV series," said Chief Executive Officer at Funko, Andrew Perlmutter. "Funko is known for exceptional in-person and digital experiences that excite and fully engage fans, and Funko Fusion will be no exception. We're building something with Funatics in mind, Easter eggs and all."