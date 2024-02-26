Posted in: Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: assassin's creed, Bloomburrow, Fallout, MagicCon, Modern Horizons 3, Outlaws of Thunder Junction

The Full List Of Magic: The Gathering Reveals From MagicCon: Chicago

Wizards of the Coast revealed the full lineup of Magic: The Gathering reveals that came out during MagicCon: Chicago this past weekend.

Article Summary Wizards of the Coast unveils new sets at MagicCon: Chicago, including a Fallout crossover.

Experience a Western adventure with Outlaws of Thunder Junction set releasing in April 2024.

Modern Horizons 3 set to bring back rewarding draft format and nostalgic nods this June.

Assassin’s Creed joins Magic through Universes Beyond in July, plus August’s Bloomburrow world.

Wizards of the Coast recently held MagicCon: Chicago this past weekend, where they revealed a number of new details and decks Magic: The Gathering. Along with more details about the upcoming Fallout set they have arriving next week, players were treated to a preview of Outlaws of Thunder Junction, Assassin's Creed, Modern Horizons 3, and Bloomburrow, giving everyone a pretty clear idea of what's to come throughout the Summer of 2024. We have the details below as we look forward to seeing more from the four new sets.

Magic: The Gathering – Fallout (March 8, 2024)

Magic: The Gathering – Fallout celebrates elements of all Fallout games from 1997 up to Fallout '76. The set represents the first modern view of some of the classic Fallout games, including updates to characters and settings from Fallout and Fallout 2. We pay homage to Fallout's high-energy, high-action, post-nuclear RPG roots. Whether you join the side of some of Fallout's most infamous characters or choose to play as a Vault survivor fighting gangs of raiders, super-mutants, irradiated monsters, and pre-war robots, life in the wastes won't be easy!

The collaboration between Wizards of the Coast and Bethesda continues with Magic: The Gathering's Secret Lair × Fallout drops, available exclusively through MagicSecretLair.com. These three limited print run Secret Lair drops, Secret Lair × Fallout: Vault Boy; Secret Lair × Fallout: Points of Interest; and Secret Lair × Fallout: S.P.E.C.I.A.L. come in regular ($29.99) and foil editions ($39.99). Sign up to get notified the moment these three Secret Lair drops go on sale at MagicSecretLair.com.

Outlaws of Thunder Junction (April 19, 2024)

Outlaws of Thunder Junction is Magic's rowdiest set, introducing a new Western-themed world that offers Magic fans a frontier fantasy gameplay experience and a high-action heist story featuring the return of fan-favorite Oko.

Modern Horizons 3 (June 14, 2024)

Modern Horizons returns in 2024 with Modern Horizons 3. Magic players love Modern Horizons sets for its rewarding draft format and nostalgic callbacks. Players can expect all of that and more with fan-favorite characters, exciting twists on beloved mechanics, and new double-faced Planeswalker cards.

Assassin's Creed (July 5, 2024)

In collaboration with Ubisoft, Universes Beyond will bring immersive, epic historical adventures from Assassin's Creed to Magic: The Gathering. The Assassin's Creed set features most Assassin's Creed games released to date, with mechanically unique cards and reprints that feature new artwork.

Bloomburrow (August 2, 2024)

Magic fans can venture to Bloomburrow, a charming and cozy new world in Magic that doesn't include humans at all, and instead includes a bold adventuring party of anthropomorphic animal friends—like squirrels, frogs, rats, and rabbits—that will need to band together on an important quest.

