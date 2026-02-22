Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Full Circle, Skate

The Game skate. Drops a New Content Roadmap For 21026

There's new content coming to Electronic Arts' skateboarding title skate. this year as the team revealed a new 2026 content roadmap

Article Summary EA reveals skate. 2026 content roadmap with new features, modes, and seasonal events

Season 3 brings Isle of Grom, Darkslides, tattoos, expanded store, and cosmetic loadouts

New gameplay modes like Speedlines, more branded gear, and enhanced replay editor announced

Upcoming features in development include Meetups, Spot Battle, matchmaking, and finger flips

Electronic Arts and developer Full Curve dropped new details this past week for the game skate., as we got a new content roadmap for the year. The team basically gave a rundown of everything they already have in the can and will be coming out, asd well as the content they're working on for the future. We have a snippet of their latest blog below, along with the proper map graphic, as you can see the year has some surprises on the way.

skate. – 2026 Content Roadmap

Isle of Grom: We're going back to the (expanded and improved) Isle of Grom in Season 3. Find details on how to access the island here .

We're going back to the (expanded and improved) Isle of Grom in Season 3. Find details on how to access the island . Darkslides and Dark Catches: These have been on your most wanted list for a while now, so we brought them back in a big way. You will now be able to do ANY flip trick into them – a first for Skate.

These have been on your most wanted list for a while now, so we brought them back in a big way. You will now be able to do ANY flip trick into them – a first for Skate. Updated Bonelesses – Improved responsiveness, reliability, and behavior of boneless tricks performed from ground or transition

– Improved responsiveness, reliability, and behavior of boneless tricks performed from ground or transition New Game Mode – Speedlines: Similar to Line Challenges, but focuses on moving as fast as possible. Let the best line-for-time videos begin.

Similar to Line Challenges, but focuses on moving as fast as possible. Let the best line-for-time videos begin. Tattoos: Tattoos can be placed, resized, and rotated on your arms and legs. Some are free, others can be purchased with SVB.

Tattoos can be placed, resized, and rotated on your arms and legs. Some are free, others can be purchased with SVB. Cosmetic Loadouts: We're making it easier to switch up your fit. You'll start with three loadouts (with the ability to purchase more) to quickly change your style, character, deck setup, and gestures.

We're making it easier to switch up your fit. You'll start with three loadouts (with the ability to purchase more) to quickly change your style, character, deck setup, and gestures. Branded Items in the skate.Pass: We're bringing you more of what you want in skate.Pass. For Season 3, that means more branded items, including adidas, Vans and Thrasher.

We're bringing you more of what you want in skate.Pass. For Season 3, that means more branded items, including adidas, Vans and Thrasher. More Brand Partners: Including huf, ** Jenkem and more. Some of these will drop right off the bat, while others will make their debut a few weeks after the start of the season.

Including huf, ** Jenkem and more. Some of these will drop right off the bat, while others will make their debut a few weeks after the start of the season. More Replay Editor Effects: We're adding effects like Exposure, Color Temperature, Color Saturation, Barrel Distortion, Vignette (opacity, size, sharpness), as well as more granular volume control (your skater's audio, other skaters' audio, and world ambience), and playback speed can now be keyframed.

We're adding effects like Exposure, Color Temperature, Color Saturation, Barrel Distortion, Vignette (opacity, size, sharpness), as well as more granular volume control (your skater's audio, other skaters' audio, and world ambience), and playback speed can now be keyframed. Store V.2.0: We're reworking our catalogue with over 200 character items, board items, and tattoos available for à la carte purchase. The store is also getting a new look, with improved navigation features.

We're reworking our catalogue with over 200 character items, board items, and tattoos available for à la carte purchase. The store is also getting a new look, with improved navigation features. Seasonal Events: We're making some serious changes to mid-season events. We have big things lined up for you during Season 3, including an event with a new brand partner that we know you'll be excited about, and new Creator Challenges crafted by a special guest you'll undoubtedly recognize. Prepare to test the limits of your ability.

In Development

Again, these are features we're actively building, but don't have a definitive release timeline yet. As development progresses, we'll share updates with you.

New Social Game Mode – Meetups: A lightly-competitive activity where everyone on the server can jump in for chaotic, drop-in social fun

A lightly-competitive activity where everyone on the server can jump in for chaotic, drop-in social fun Turn-Based Competitive Game Modes – Spot Battle and S.K.A.T.E. Hell yeah.

Hell yeah. Matchmaking System: So you can quickly find people to play with instead of spamming the 'Party Up' emote.

So you can quickly find people to play with instead of spamming the 'Party Up' emote. New World Area: A new playable indoor area is in the works.

A new playable indoor area is in the works. Unlockable Board Wear and Tear: Build up wear and tear on your boards – you'll be able to turn this on/off at any time.

Build up wear and tear on your boards – you'll be able to turn this on/off at any time. Finger Flips: Adding another gameplay trick from the previous games.

