The Gayming Pride Parade Announced for Summer Game Fest

The Gayming Pride Parade will be an entirely new LGBTQ+ video game showcase that will take part in this year's Summer Game Fest

The Gayming Foundation announced this morning that they will be holding The Gayming Pride Parade during this year's Summer Game Fest. This is an all-new showcase that is being produced by the Gayming Foundation with support from Gayming Magazine, designed to highlight game developers and titles that represent LGBTQ+, as each title will be preseted as a "float" in the parade of titles. We have more details about the showcase below, as those wishing to submit their games for consideration can do so via the Foundation's website.

The Gayming Pride Parade

Framed as a virtual Pride parade for video games, the showcase will feature 10 LGBTQ+ games presented as "floats," with trailers, commentary, and developer appearances spotlighting queer talent across the industry. The showcase also marks the beginning of a larger summer moment for the Gayming Foundation, which is also partnering with the Gayming Awards, taking place Monday, June 8, 2026, following Summer Game Fest Play Days. The ceremony will be broadcast exclusively on WOW Presents Plus, continuing a week-long celebration of LGBTQ+ excellence in gaming. Hosted by award-winning streamer Milady Confetti the show brings Pride energy to Summer Game Fest with a vibrant celebration of games and community.

"Hosting the Gayming Pride Parade and getting to showcase queer games is my dream gig — it's Pride, it's games, and a full-on celebration of queer creativity," said Milady Confetti, award-winning streamer and host of the Gayming Pride Parade. "We're turning the showcase into a parade of incredible LGBTQ+ games and voices, and I can't wait for everyone to see the lineup we're putting together."

"Pride has always been about visibility, celebration, and community — especially during moments when those things are being challenged. At a time when LGBTQ+ causes and arts organizations across the country are seeing support and funding disappear, it's more important than ever to uplift queer voices and creativity," said Robin Gray, Executive Director, Gayming Foundation. "With the Gayming Pride Parade, the Gayming Foundation is proud to bring that spirit to Summer Game Fest while supporting our mission to empower LGBTQ+ workers and communities across the games industry."

