The Grime Soundtrack By Composer Alex Roe Is Now Available

Video game music label Materia Collective (formerly Materia Music) released a brand new original soundtrack for Clover Bite's new action/adventure RPG called Grime. The soundtrack is available to listen to right now on all the major music streaming platforms, including Bandcamp, Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and iTunes.

Composer Alex Roe brings a vast palette of dark fantasy and electronic sounds to the world of GRIME, accompanying a protagonist who consumes everything with an incredible force of nature. Roe created a powerful main theme and wove in related melodies and textures to craft a cohesive score to the game, relying heavily on strong recurring themes and elements, soaring strings, and dark, moody transitions to serve the game's story.

Fans of Fromsoftware's Dark Souls series will appreciate Roe's powerful style, which calls back to his previous epic orchestral releases inspired by those games. The complexities of the strings along with the epic darkness and raw power the choir of looming vocals provides elevates the score to deeper emotional levels. He also blends soundscapes and ambient elements to create the feeling before bringing in traditional orchestral instruments as well as more traditional and earlier instruments for a heavy, primal sound and energy.

Composer Alex Roe is an established composer from the UK, mostly known for his arrangements of Fromsoftware's Dark Souls series and other popular titles. His experience digitally producing music has led him to be a top-class producer of believable and dynamic orchestral and instrumental music, along with his unique emotive and powerful approach to composing. He has even worked with acclaimed Fromsoftware composer Yuka Kitamura and has been recognized globally. His passion for games and his experience in the industry give him a unique position in providing some of the best audio to projects around the world.

You can follow Alex Roe on Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube for more original compositions and GRIME is available now on Steam.