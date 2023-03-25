The Grimstalker Comes To Wild Hearts In Latest Update WIld Hearts players have a new creature to contend with as the Grimstalker comes to the game in the latest update.

Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo have released their second update for the month of March in Wild Hearts, as players have a new beast to worry about. The latest Kemono to be added to the game is called the Grimstalker, and essentially this is a wolf with some heightened senses and abilities that pose a new threat on the Natsukodachi Isle. Kin to the fearsome Deathstalker, it can manipulate both searing flames and surging seas, utilizing both these elements to keep attackers at bay. You'll need to make use of Elemental Lanterns to help combat the molten rocks and powerful waves it will hurl at you. You can read more about the Grimstalker update, as well as the second update in general, as we have some of the notes for you below.

New Wild Hearts Kemono – Grimstalker

A Kemono steeped in mystery, Grimstalker has been spotted on the Natsukodachi Isle. This mighty beast has the ability to manipulate both searing flames and surging seas. Down this prey, and in doing so attain even greater heights as a hunter. The most striking feature of Grimstalker is the way in which its rage levels affect the elements of nature at its command. Normally, it wields water and waves to hamper its adversaries' movement. Once enraged, however, it switches to fire, unleashing devastating attacks of molten rock. You'll want to make use of Elemental Lanterns in order to combat both types of attacks. And don't let the beast escape unscathed whenever it leaves itself vulnerable!

New Weapons, Armor Set – Grimstalker Weapons, Fulgent Armor

Forge two new weapons from Grimstalker materials. One is capable of mighty blows that rend heaven and earth asunder, while the other combines Kemono brawn with human brains to make a formidable weapon. The Fulgent armor set also shines brightly on the battlefield, letting other hunters know you've triumphed over Azuma's latest threat.