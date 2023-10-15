Posted in: Games, Outright Games, Video Games | Tagged: dr seuss, the grinch, The Grinch: Christmas Adventures

The Grinch: Christmas Adventures Launched This Past Week

Relive the adventures of Dr. Seuss' The Grinch in a new game from Outright Games, as The Grinch: Christmas Adventures is available now.

Outright Games released their latest holiday adventure game this past week, as The Grinch: Christmas Adventures is now available on PC and consoles. This new platformer takes the classic Dr. Seuss tale and turns it into a platformer, where you'll play as the titular character stealing Christmas from the town of Whoville. Enjoy the latest trailer and info about the game here, as you can go download it now.

"In this 2D platformer adventure game, fans can play as The Grinch and his faithful dog Max with up to 2 players in local co-op mode as they go on a mission to ruin Christmas for the town of Who-ville and steal all their presents. Players can also collect puzzle pieces as they go through levels to construct and unlock new abilities that will aid schemes, including a Santa disguise for stealthy sneaking and a snowboard for faster travel between locations. With three main locations to visit – The Grinch's cave, the countryside, and Who-ville itself – fans will be treated to colorful and festive visuals inspired by Dr. Seuss's original drawings, as well as appearances from recognizable characters. Explore and adventure as players help The Grinch discover the true meaning of Christmas and make his heart grow three sizes."

"The Grinch phenomenon began in 1957 with the publishing of the original book, How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Today, he is one of the most culturally celebrated and beloved holiday characters that millions of families have incorporated into their holiday celebrations. Earlier this year, a sequel to the original book was released by Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Random House Children's Books. Taking place one year after the original story, The Grinch sets out to win the Who-ville's Christmas Crown with the most spectacular Christmas tree ever seen, but once again learns a valuable lesson about the true spirit of the holiday from an old friend. The brand continues to expand, as the #grinch has 9.3B views on TikTok, generated over 15B impressions in 2022, and The Grinch (2018 movie) is the #1 holiday movie worldwide."

