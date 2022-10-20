The Halloween 2022 Event Begins Today In Pokémon GO

The most exciting time of the year for Pokémon GO players begins today, and I'm not taking GO Fest. The Halloween Event kicks off today with the first part of a truly packed two-part event. Let's get into the details.

Here's what is happening in Pokémon GO for the Halloween Event 2022: Part One starting today:

Date and time: Thursday, October 20th, 2022, at 10 Am until Thursday, October 27th, 2022, at 10 AM local time.

Thursday, October 20th, 2022, at 10 Am until Thursday, October 27th, 2022, at 10 AM local time. New Shiny Pokémon: Both Shiny Noibat and Shiny Galarian Yamask will be released. Galarian Yamask will be in Tier One raids and 7KM Eggs. Noibat will be in 7KM Eggs and will have an increased Shiny rate.

Both Shiny Noibat and Shiny Galarian Yamask will be released. Galarian Yamask will be in Tier One raids and 7KM Eggs. Noibat will be in 7KM Eggs and will have an increased Shiny rate. New Mega Evolution unlocked: Mega Banette arrives in Mega Raids.

Mega Banette arrives in Mega Raids. Wild spawns : Zubat, Gastly, Haunter, Spinarak, Murkrow, Misdreavus, Sableye, Shuppet, Dusclops, Absol, Drifloon, Yamask, Golett, Phantump, Pumpkaboo.

: Zubat, Gastly, Haunter, Spinarak, Murkrow, Misdreavus, Sableye, Shuppet, Dusclops, Absol, Drifloon, Yamask, Golett, Phantump, Pumpkaboo. Field research: Completing tasks will lead to encounters with Shuppet, Duskull, Yamask, Galarian Yamask, and Phantump. Tasks will also reward Mega Energy for Gengar and Absol

Completing tasks will lead to encounters with Shuppet, Duskull, Yamask, Galarian Yamask, and Phantump. Tasks will also reward Mega Energy for Gengar and Absol Raids: Tier One: Galarian Yamask, Sableye, Purrloin, Yamask, Phantump Tier Three: Gengar, Umbreon, Drifblim, Drapion Tier Five: Altered Forme Giratina Mega: Mega Banette



Certain elements of this event will run through both Part One and Part Two in Pokémon GO. These are features that can be enjoyed throughout the whole Halloween Event 2022

Special Attack: Giratina caught during the Halloween Event will know the Charged Attack Shadow Force.

Giratina caught during the Halloween Event will know the Charged Attack Shadow Force. Special Research: We're getting another Yamask-themed questline with both the standard and Galarian versions.

We're getting another Yamask-themed questline with both the standard and Galarian versions. Ticketed Timed Research: Both a $1 and a $5 Timed Research ticket will be available in the shop. The former features more Yamask encounters, the latter features Candy bonuses, Halloween-themed tasks, and an avatar item. There isn't enough information here to make a call.

Both a $1 and a $5 Timed Research ticket will be available in the shop. The former features more Yamask encounters, the latter features Candy bonuses, Halloween-themed tasks, and an avatar item. There isn't enough information here to make a call. Event bonuses: Double catch Candy, double Hatch Candy, double Transfer Candy Trainers level 31 and up will receive one guaranteed Candy XL when walking with a buddy. Trainers will see PokéStops and Gyms decorated for the holiday. A remix of the Lavender Town music will be playing nightly during the event. Trainers will see a variety of new avatar items in the shop.

