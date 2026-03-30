Posted in: Games, IllFonic, Video Games | Tagged: Compass International Pictures, Further Front, Gun Interactive, halloween

The Halloween Video Game Released a Multiplayer Overview Video

The new Halloween video game released an extended video showing off the way multiplayer will work in the asymmetric horror title

Article Summary Halloween video game drops a detailed multiplayer overview from developer IllFonic and Gun Interactive

Play as Michael Myers stalking survivors or as a Hero of Haddonfield working to save the townspeople

Asymmetric 1v4 multiplayer features unique abilities, stealth, and ways to fight back against Michael

Single-player story mode lets fans experience the events of Halloween night 1978 as Michael Myers

A new video was released for the upcoming asymmetrical stealth-horror video game Halloween, as we get a better look at how multiplayer will work in the title. Developer and publisher IllFonic, along with co-publisher Gun Interactive, dropped a seven-minute video, which we have for you here, detailing how the mechanics will work as four of you attempt to survive against one. The video shows off how Michael works as you'll be able to stalk players, appear randomly around the map, gain power, and execute kills against those you're going after. Subsequently, we see how civilians will work to survive and how elements of the game make it harder for Michael to do whatever he wants. Enjoy the video as the game is currently set to be released on September 8, 2026, for Steam.

Halloween

It's Halloween night, 1978, the unsuspecting families of the quiet suburban town of Haddonfield are making holiday preparations, and evil has made its way home. Take The Shape of Evil as Michael Myers or save your neighbors as a Hero of Haddonfield in Halloween, the ultimate asymmetrical horror sandbox.

As Michael, players wear the mask, become the Boogeyman, and stalk innocent residents with relentless obsession. Utilizing a nightmarish array of abilities, Michael leverages shadows and stealth to satisfy his bloodthirst. This doesn't mean Haddonfield is going down without a fight. Frightened townsfolk will call the local authorities and even fight back when threatened, which will incentivize Michael to avoid detection. And for the first time ever, fans of the transformative original film will have the option to witness the haunting narrative events surrounding "The Night He Came Home" through the eyes of Michael Myers in a standalone single-player story mode.

As a Hero of Haddonfield, it's your job to alert the residents of Haddonfield to the impending evil and help them escape before falling victim to Michael's unyielding pursuit. In dynamic and ever-changing 1v4 asymmetrical multiplayer matches, hero players must arm themselves with everyday household items, weapons, and knowledge to combat an unpredictable and unkillable enemy. Convincing townsfolk and contacting the police will lead to increasingly powerful and thorough neighborhood patrols. To even the odds, you can command and equip NPCs with weapons to outsmart or even overpower The Shape, providing precious windows for escape.

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