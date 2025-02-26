Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Tencent Games | Tagged: MoreFun Studios, The Hidden Ones

The Hidden Ones To Launch Playtest This Thursday

The Hidden Ones will officially launch a playtest tomorrow, but bhefore that, the game has a pair of developer diaries out now

Tencent Games and MoreFun Studios have confirmed the playtest for The Hidden Ones will launch tomorrow after being pushed back from December. Players wishing to take part in it can still register for it on their website, as you'll be able to try out a good chunk of the game while they take notes on what needs to be fixed. Meanwhile, you can check out a pair of developer diaries here, as they talk about the narrative of the game as well as what you can expect to see in the playtest.

The Hidden Ones

The Hidden Ones, based on the popular manga and anime Hitori No Shita: The Outcast, is set in a mythical world rooted in ancient Eastern myths and philosophies such as Taoism and Yin Yang. Players will use unique skill sets to develop their abilities and engage in exhilarating, strategic, and action-packed battles. Featuring thrilling Eastern martial arts combat showcased through artistic expression, the upcoming title promises to deliver a visually stunning and captivating gaming experience. Players will focus on the Outcasts' identities as ordinary people and immerse themselves in a cinematic story set in the world of modern martial arts. Building on the original franchise's Chinese superpower lore, players will also delve deeper into the pursuits, identities, and Tao of the various Outcast characters.

Story – Various boss mechanics and designs reflect the different chapters of the mythical martial arts story. Experience cinematic-style cutscenes and beautifully designed levels that immerse players in the action. Venture into the world of The Outcast through action-packed battles and explore the story from multiple perspectives.

Various boss mechanics and designs reflect the different chapters of the mythical martial arts story. Experience cinematic-style cutscenes and beautifully designed levels that immerse players in the action. Venture into the world of The Outcast through action-packed battles and explore the story from multiple perspectives. Duel – Engage in high-intensity battles and adapt in the blink of an eye. By integrating other characters' skills into the action roulette, players can gain a game-changing advantage. Use unique skills and strategies in a fair and competitive environment.

Engage in high-intensity battles and adapt in the blink of an eye. By integrating other characters' skills into the action roulette, players can gain a game-changing advantage. Use unique skills and strategies in a fair and competitive environment. Trial – Conquer all the epic bosses that emerge throughout the story mode. Battle bosses grow stronger with each fight, and players must master different characters and battle styles to prevail.

