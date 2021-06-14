The Hitman 3 New Sloth DLC Has Officially Arrived

IO Interactive has moved onto the next Seven Deadly Sins DLC for Hitman 3 as they encourage you to take it easy and kick back with Sloth. The third DLC in the collection goes live on June 15th and comes with a few key items for successfully pulling off the assassinations within. The first being the Sloth Depletion Escalation (Dartmoor), along with the Lotophage Suit (as you see below and in the trailer down at the bottom), the Slapdash SMG, and the Goldbrick Proximity Mine.

Sloth and any of the past or future individual installments can still be purchased individually for $5 or players can buy the whole Seven Deadly Sins collection for $30. But once all the DLC has been released, you'll have a limited time to buy it and complete these missions. Even though the rewards for these are just cosmetic in nature and provide no real advantage, they've done a brilliant job making them look amazing and worth playing. You can take a better look at the outfit and more in the trailer as the DLC will launch in the morning.

Chill out, take it easy. Save all your energy for the Sloth Depletion Escalation and go deep into the mind of Agent 47. Experience a new take on the Dartmoor location and unlock new sin-themed items and suit to show off your inner sloth. Seven Deadly Sins takes you deep into the mind of Agent 47. Get exclusive sin-themed suits and take on brand new challenges to unlock unique rewards. Can you resist all seven sins? Seven Deadly Sins is a 7-part expansion for Hitman 3 that will be released over time. Each of the seven content packs introduces a new contract, unique suit and sin-themed item that can be used across the World of Assassination.