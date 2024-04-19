Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Perfectly Paranormal, The Holy Gosh Darn, Yogacast Games

The Holy Gosh Darn Receives An Official Release Window

Yogacast Games has an official release window for The Holy Gosh Darn, along with a new trailer showing off the time-traveling insanity.

Article Summary Perfectly Paranormal and Yogacast Games announce Summer 2024 release for The Holy Gosh Darn.

New trailer released showcasing time-travel powers used to prevent heaven's destruction.

Join angel Cassiel in a comical quest across time to find the mysterious Holy Gosh Darn artifact.

Experience a mix of humor, puzzles, and Metroidvania-style progression in this narrative adventure.

Indie game developer Perfectly Paranormal and publisher Yogacast Games have revealed the release date for The Holy Gosh Darn with a new trailer. The game has you in a crazy situation as you have time travel powers, which you'll use to save heaven from blowing up. Only problem is, you're kinda lazy and if not for the fact that existence might end and plunge everyone into total darkness, you'd probably take the day off. All of which you'll experience soon as the game will be released in the Summer of 2024. For now, enjoy the latest trailer explaining some of the plot!

The Holy Gosh Darn

Rewind time and save the future in this hilarious time-traveling adventure game. In six hours, Heaven will be destroyed. Unless you can save it. Use your powers of time travel to jump freely between the past and present across Heaven, Hell, Earth, and Helheim. Uncover information in one timeline to alter things in another in a bid to stop heaven from going bang. Again.

The Holy Gosh Darn is a narrative adventure with a time-travelling twist. You play the angel Cassiel, who must prevent an army of Phantoms from overrunning Heaven, which is really annoying because that's where you live Discovering the existence of the Holy Gosh Darn, a mysterious artifact created by God thousands of years ago, you must strap on your time-traveling watch and set about hopping between the past, present and future meeting a cast of ridiculous characters across dynamically changing locations in a bid to uncover the secret to life, universe and… well, everything.

It's a laugh-out-loud action adventure spanning multiple time periods and genres, which will answer all of life's most enduring questions, such as why time travel makes you barf; why only angels get to swear, and why skipping dialogue is totally fine when you've only six hours to save Heaven. Expect outrageous humor, inventive puzzles, and laugh-out-loud set pieces with Metroidvania-style progression – all expertly crafted by Perfectly Paranormal, the team behind Manuel Samuel and Helheim Hassle.

