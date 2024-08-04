Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Holy Gosh Darn, Yogacast Games

The Holy Gosh Darn Receives September Release Date

After being teased for a couple of years, Yogacast Games has finally given a release date to The Holy Gosh Darn, arriving next month

Indie game developer Perfectly Paranormal and publisher Yogacast Games have finally given The Holy Gosh Darn a release date after being teased for two years. In case you haven't seen the game yet, you'll be put in charge of saving Heaven, Hell, and everything in between, all through the use of a golden stopwatch on the final day of… everything! See how good you are and protecting all of existence when the game comes out on September 5, 2024, for PC via Steam.

The Holy Gosh Darn

Rewind time and save the future in this hilarious time-traveling adventure game. In six hours, Heaven will be destroyed. Unless you can save it. Use your powers of time travel to jump freely between the past and present across Heaven, Hell, Earth, and Helheim. Uncover information in one timeline to alter things in another in a bid to stop heaven from going bang. Again.

The Holy Gosh Darn is a narrative adventure with a time-travelling twist. You play the angel Cassiel, who must prevent an army of Phantoms from overrunning Heaven, which is really annoying because that's where you live Discovering the existence of the Holy Gosh Darn, a mysterious artifact created by God thousands of years ago, you must strap on your time-traveling watch and set about hopping between the past, present and future meeting a cast of ridiculous characters across dynamically changing locations in a bid to uncover the secret to life, universe and… well, everything.

It's a laugh-out-loud action adventure spanning multiple time periods and genres, which will answer all of life's most enduring questions, such as why time travel makes you barf, why only angels get to swear, and why skipping dialogue is totally fine when you've only six hours to save Heaven. Expect outrageous humor, inventive puzzles, and laugh-out-loud set pieces with Metroidvania-style progression – all expertly crafted by Perfectly Paranormal, the team behind Manuel Samuel and Helheim Hassle.

