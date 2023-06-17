Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: Microïds, PS5, The House Of The Dead

The House Of The Dead: Remake Limidead Edition Is Coming To PS5

Microids confirmed this week that The House Of The Dead: Remake Limidead Edition is going to be a PS5 exclusive. At least, for now.

Sony has scored an exclusive (for now) as Microids revealed The House Of The Dead: Remake Limidead Edition will be released on PS5. Developed by MegaPixel Studio, the two companies have been working to release this highly anticipated remake of the classic arcade shooter. This particular version will allow players from across the globe to re-experience this iconic zombie title as you're getting an experience as close to the original arcade game as you can get. The Limidead Edition, as well as the standard edition, are both now available for pre-order. However, only PS5 fans will be able to enjoy the special version. This version will include a special box, two character cards, stickers, and the main game in physical form, which you see below. Enjoy the info and trailer below as the game is currently scheduled for release on September 5th, 2023.

"Relive the arcade spirit of the 90s with this remake of the renowned shooting game, The House Of The Dead! A scientist and expert in biochemist and geneticist, Dr. Roy Curien, descends into madness as he seeks a power that can resurrect the dead. After his success, one of the researchers, Sophie Richards, manages to contact her friends from the AMS, Thomas Rogan and Agent G, asking for their help. Their mission is to stop the mad scientist and save all the laboratory personnel by making their way through the mansion, while fending off hordes of undeads. Whether alone or in two-player mode, confront undeads and nightmare creatures in this gory and action-packed shooter!"

A complete remake (visual, audio, and new modes) of the iconic shooting game originally released in arcades in 1997.

Playable alone or in two-player mode using controllers or a mouse.

Non-stop frenetic action that keeps you on the edge.

Unlock a full bestiary of creatures to learn about their weaknesses.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!