The Jackbox Naughty Pack Releases New Free Update

Jackbox Games have released a new update for The Jackbox Naughty Pack, adding even more naughty content and upgrades to the title

Jackbox Games has released a new update for The Jackbox Naughty Pack, which brings with it some new additions and improvements to the title. The team confirmed that the game adds some new modes, new promotes, new content filters, the ability to turn off the annoying as hell emotes in Dirty Drawful, and some quality-of-life improvements. We have a quick rundown below of what was released as its available for download now.

November Update

Additional prompts for Fakin' It All Night Long, Dirty Drawful, and Let Me Finish.

New content filters in Fakin' It All Night Long and Let Me Finish that allow players to increase the intensity of the content they will see in their game.

A brand new Quick Mode for Let Me Finish that allows you to add captions to photos and pits players against each other in rapid head-to-head rounds.

The ability to turn off emotes in Dirty Drawful.

Other quality-of-life updates and bug fixes, including updated timers in Let Me Finish, allow players more time to create.

Jackbox Naughty Pack

Bring the heat with a threesome of fun in Jackbox Naughty Pack. Find out who's the best liar in Fakin' It All Night Long, illustrate spicy prompts in Dirty Drawful and answer questions like "How does this avocado get aroused?" in Let Me Finish. This pack will include all of the newest features that fans have come to expect from our games, including moderation and accessibility settings such as QR codes for simple log-in and the ability to kick unwanted players during live streams.

Fakin' It All Night Long (Social Deduction): Fakin' It returns, and this time, we're putting it all out there. Everyone gets a secret task except the Faker, who tries to blend in. Find out which of your friends is the best liar… and SO much more! Featuring new categories and a brand new "remote play" mode.

Fakin' It returns, and this time, we're putting it all out there. Everyone gets a secret task except the Faker, who tries to blend in. Find out which of your friends is the best liar… and SO much more! Featuring new categories and a brand new "remote play" mode. Dirty Drawful (Drawing, Guessing): It's Drawful but dirty… It's Dirty Drawful. We've taken the Drawful that you love and added spicy prompts to ensure your drawings are both terrible and titillating. We also may have added an "undo" button for this one, but don't tell anyone.

It's Drawful but dirty… It's Dirty Drawful. We've taken the Drawful that you love and added spicy prompts to ensure your drawings are both terrible and titillating. We also may have added an "undo" button for this one, but don't tell anyone. Let Me Finish (Debate): Let Me Finish is Jackbox's new presentation game that examines life's serious questions like, "Where is the mailbox's butt?" or "How does this avocado get aroused?" Everyone gets a chance to speak their mind, but will others pick up what you're putting down?

