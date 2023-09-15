Posted in: Games, Jackbox Games, Jackbox Party Pack, Video Games | Tagged: Dodo Re Mi, The Jackbox Party Pack 10

The Jackbox Party Pack 10 Releases New Dodo Re Mi Video

Jackbox Games has a new lengthy video from the team as they show off DoDo Re Mi from The Jackbox Party Pack 10.

Jackbox Games have released a new video for The Jackbox Party Pack 10, as they show off the musical skills in a video for Dodo Re Mi. This nearly 25-minute video shows off the team at Jackbox playing an early version of their new musical title as part of the latest pack of titles. You get the full experience of hearing them talk about the game and the making of it, while also showing off how you play it in the first place. Enjoy the video as we're still waiting on a release date confirmation.

The celebrated franchise returns with five new party games in 1 hilarious pack. Reunion? Work Party? Hanging with pals? There's a game for everyone and every occasion, from strategy, drawing, trivia, or music! Play with your phone or tablet – no special controller is required. Games support up to 9 players and 10,000 audience members. Ready to take things global? All The Jackbox Party Pack 10 games can be played in English, French, Italian, German, or Spanish."

Tee K.O. 2 (Drawing, Writing): In Tee K.O. 2, return to T-Shirt Island, where the most hardened warriors in the world compete in a deadly fighting tournament. The drawing finger–not the fist–decides the victory!

FixyText (Writing, Teamwork): FixyText is the Wild West of text-editing. In this chaotic game, everyone's in group chat, typing all at once to make the most memorable statement. And there's no delete key. Take that auto-correct!

Hypnotorious (Hidden Identity, Roleplaying): Hypnotorious is a game with secret roles, tentative alliances and of course, silly answers to ridiculous questions. Who is on your side?

Timejinx (Trivia): In Timejinx, you're a time traveler from the future competing in a high-stakes trivia night. Save your current timeline by answering questions about the past.

Dodo Re Mi (Music, Teamwork): In Dodo Re Mi, your phone is your instrument. You and your flock must make music together to escape the hungry jungle plant.

