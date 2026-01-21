Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Question Games, The Killing Stone

The Killing Stone Confirmed For Mid-February Launch

Take on the Devil himself and beat him at his own game as the horror deckbuilder title The Killing Stone is coming out next month

Article Summary The Killing Stone, a horror deckbuilder, launches mid-February with a free demo on Steam now.

Beat the Devil in a suspenseful card game featuring 3D visuals, rituals, and occult mechanics.

Unravel the dark story of Mariken Svangård, set in 17th century Arctic with modern and classic English voiceovers.

Unique Reserve System offers deep strategy, deck customization, and permanent choices that shape each playthrough.

Indie game developer and publisher Question Games has revealed more details about their upcoming game, The Killing Stone. The team released a new trailer today, showcasing more of the horror-themed deckbuilder, as you come across the Devil himself in a conundrum where you must beat him at his own game. This is a highly stylized title that features the voice work of Emma Gregory and Liam O'Brien, both speaking in a modern tounge and authentic 17th Century English (whichever you prefer to play). The game has a free demo available on Steam as the full version will be released on February 18, 2026.

The Killing Stone

The Killing Stone invites players to use their wits to save a cursed family from their dark inheritance by beating a series of demons – and the Devil himself. The game features a unique first-person perspective centered around a game within the game – a battle for souls. This card battler showcases beautiful 3D art, game board figurines with dazzling effects, haunting audio, and an original narrative set in the 17th century in a remote region of the Arctic Circle.

A Living, Tactile Card Battler: A ceremonial game board centered around the Fanghella, the Killing Stone, featuring a collection of magical creature figurines, spells, and incantations that allow for a variety of clever tactics.

A ceremonial game board centered around the Fanghella, the Killing Stone, featuring a collection of magical creature figurines, spells, and incantations that allow for a variety of clever tactics. Strategic Reserve System with Meaningful Choices: A novel Reserve mechanic lets players stack units and buff incantations above the battle line for later deployment. Creature placement, spellcasting, and bargaining add powerful banes and boons to your deck, affecting your chances of success.

A novel Reserve mechanic lets players stack units and buff incantations above the battle line for later deployment. Creature placement, spellcasting, and bargaining add powerful banes and boons to your deck, affecting your chances of success. Occult Horror Narrative: Play as the Maven and uncover the haunting truth behind Mariken Svangård's death (and life) as you engage family members and animal familiars in search of clues.

Play as the Maven and uncover the haunting truth behind Mariken Svangård's death (and life) as you engage family members and animal familiars in search of clues. Navigate Ritual Contracts: To save the family, you must win their souls through ritual combat with various demons. Every contract is signed in blood, then the bargaining begins. Forge, swap, negotiate, and battle through a series of rituals, the outcome of which are permanent banes (or boons) carried to your final reckoning.

To save the family, you must win their souls through ritual combat with various demons. Every contract is signed in blood, then the bargaining begins. Forge, swap, negotiate, and battle through a series of rituals, the outcome of which are permanent banes (or boons) carried to your final reckoning. Dual-Language Storytelling with Acclaimed Voice Talent: The full narrative can be experienced in either authentic 17th Century English or modern prose, with customizable text and voiceover options. Featuring voice performances by Emma Gregory (Baldur's Gate 3) and Liam O'Brien of Critical Role.

