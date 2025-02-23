Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hypnohead, The King is Watching

The King Is Watching Announces Steam Next Fest Demo

You can try a free demo of The King Is Watching this week, as tinyBuild Games will have one available during Steam Next Fest

As the ruler, direct your kingdom's growth by focusing on food, riches, or defense with your all-seeing gaze.

Each gameplay decision shapes your reign; manage resources to survive and expand your empire's influence.

Master the roguelite challenges for permanent upgrades, unlocking abilities and conquering unique battlefields.

Indie game developer Hypnohead and publisher tinyBuild Games confirmed that The King is Watching will release a free demo during Steam Next Fest. The demo is technically out already, as the team has provided an early look at the gameplay and how things will play out. As the ruler of a kingdom, you are making sure everything goes according to plan. However, it only happens when you're watching. Enjoy the trailer and info here before diving into the demo on Steam.

The King is Watching

Ah, my glorious kingdom! A land where peasants toil, miners dig, and knights train… but only when I look at them! My gaze is law—progress thrives where I watch, but the moment I turn away? Laziness! Chaos! I must choose wisely: should I focus on the fields for food, the mines for riches, or the barracks for defense? With resources, I can even expand my all-seeing gaze, ensuring my kingdom flourishes… and that no one slacks off under my rule! Water, wheat, stone, coal, silver—every resource fuels my empire! Farms feed my people, mines fund my ambitions, and workshops forge mighty defenses. Shall I invest in archers, reinforce the walls, or harness magic? Even my castle needs repairs when the enemy strikes! Every decision shapes my reign, and only a well-managed kingdom will survive the storm.

Rulership is no easy task! Each land presents new trials, from cursed cemeteries to infernal depths, forcing me to adapt. Yet every defeat is a lesson! As a true roguelite, my efforts grant permanent upgrades, unlocking new abilities, stronger defenses, and powerful strategies for my next reign. A true king doesn't just rule—he evolves, forging an unstoppable legacy with each attempt! Each battlefield hides unpredictable threats—enemies are led by unexpected Generals, demanding unique tactics to defeat. Want to conquer them all? You'll need multiple runs! But fear not! My royal council aids me with cavalry masters, arcane sages, and cunning strategists. With their wisdom—and my unwavering gaze—victory is inevitable!

