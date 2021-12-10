The King Of Fighters XV Reveals A New Character

Last night during The Game Awards, SNK decided to reveal a brand new character coming to The King Of Fighters XV, along with a beta. Not a lot is known about the new character, who goes by the name of Krohnen. The team hasn't even released a proper bio about him so we're not sure what his origins are. Fans have put out the theory that he resembles a character named K9999, who was originally supposed to be in The King Of Fighters 2002, but was originally removed from the game and replaced by Nameless after a series of lawsuits where the company was accused of basically ripping off the character Tetsuo Shima from the film Akia. He was even voiced by Nozomu Sasaki, who did the voice of both characters. What was originally a tribute was seen as plagiarism by Toho Studios, so to avoid a lawsuit the character was removed.

Is it possible this could be the character's grand return under a different name and changed mannerisms and voice lines? Possibly. But the reality is we won't know until SNK says something about them. Meanwhile, the company revealed there will be a new Open Beta period happening next week on both PS4 and PS5, which we have the details of below. Enjoy the new character as the game will be released on February 17th, 2022.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: KOF XV | 2nd OBT and KOF Newcomer KROHNEN Trailer｜North America (https://youtu.be/Rs84Liqy2wg)

Fighting game aficionados can try out this highly anticipated addition to the fighter roster during the upcoming Second Open Beta of The King Of Fighters XV. The Beta will be held on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 exclusively and will feature cross-play between both consoles. Participants will be able to face off in both online (casual match, room match) and offline (versus, training, tutorial) modes and will not need a PlayStation Plus subscription to participate. The KOF XV Open Beta test will run throughout the following period: PST: Dec. 17: 7:00pm – Dec. 20 – 06:59am

CET: Dec. 18: 4:00am – Dec. 20 – 3:59pm

JST: Dec. 18: 12:00pm – Dec. 20 – 11:59pm These characters will be playable throughout the Open Beta: Krohnen

Isla

Meitenkun

Antonov

K'

Blue Maryryo Sakazaki

Terry Bogard