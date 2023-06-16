Posted in: Games, SNK, The King Of Fighters, The King Of Fighters XV, Video Games | Tagged: King of Fighters, SNK, The King of Fighters XV

The King Of Fighters XV To Get Cross-Play & Free DLC Character

SNK has revealed a brand new free DLC fighter coming to The King Of Fighters XV, along with a few new updates for the fighting title.

SNK has revealed a new update on on the way for The King Of Fighters XV, as we'll be getting a new free DLC fighter and more. The company revealed that Goenitz will officially make his way into the game for players to utilize, which came as a bit of a surprise as we haven't seen much of the character in recent years. If you're not familiar with him, he was once the primary antagonist behind KOF '96, and was a mainstay in the series for a hot minute until he became an occasional addition. As you can see, he's still sporting the blue gear, but it and his hair have been given an updated look. How his fighting style will change in this new title will be something to keep an eye on. Along with the character, a new mode and cross-play will be added to the title, giving players a couple new things to do. We have more details and the trailer below as the update goes live on June 20th.

"The last of the Four Heavenly Kings of Orochi finally makes his divine entrance. As one of the Four Heavenly Kings of Orochi, the almighty Goenitz devotes his entire being to serving his dark lord. His dignified wardrobe (that of a pastor) and polite mannerisms give off a gentle air but mask another side of him—that of a ruthless monster quite happy to inflict pain and suffering on those who dare stand in his way. (Voiced by actor Susumu Akagi)."

"Goenitz also blasts into Boss Challenge Mode where players can face off against him in a hellish gauntlet. Those who emerge victorious receive a special costume, BGM, and other rewards. Cross-platform play lets you square up online against players on all the various The King Of Fighters XV platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10, Steam, and the Epic Games Store and challenge people from all around the world."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!