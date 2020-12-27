The Kyurem Scale: Rating Bosses In Pokémon GO – Hoenn Titans

Bleeding Cool is here to introduce the Kyurem Scale in Pokémon GO. This new system, based on both the odd-placement and bastardly penchant for hopping out of balls exhibited by the Unova Legendary Pokémon Kyurem, is meant to rate the difficulty of catching Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon GO raids on a scale of "One" through "Full @#$%ing Kyurem." Now that we assessed the Generation One Legendaries from the Kanto Region, we move on to three species that were just featured in Pokémon GO: The Hoenn Titans — Regice, Registeel, and Regirock.

First of all, this applies to all three of these Legendary Titans in Pokémon GO. Normally, a Pokémon will have their catch circle situated over their face. Sometimes, their chest. Oddly, and a little bit questionably if you ask me, all three Regis have their catch circles places over a spot that'd have to be pixelated on certain networks. These three arrive with that lower-body target. That little below-the-belt bullseye. It's quite an odd placement and, while it's easy to hit and their circles yield big targets for "Excellent" throws, the odd place definitely earns them each a point on the Kyurem Scale. Let's go.

Registeel

Of the three, Registeel is known as the resister. While it doesn't give much trouble, it seems about as resistant to staying in the first ball as it does to taking a hit in GO Battle League. It's nowhere near a 10-level of difficulty, but there are certainly easier Pokémon to catch.

RATING: 6 out of 10 – Intermediate

Regice & Regirock

These two are virtually the same. While they put up slightly less of a struggle to stay in the ball than Registeel, they're not as easy to catch as, for example, the Legendary Birds of Kanto. While Golde Razz Berries and Excellent throws can pretty much guarantee you'll catch Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres rather quickly, the Regis may get a bit more down to the wire.

RATING: 5 out of 10 – Average