The Lamplighters League Reveals Agents In Latest Update Paradox Interactive have dropped new info on the agents you'll be able to use in their upcoming game, The Lamplighters League.

Paradox Interactive and developer Harebrained Schemes revealed all of the agents you'll be able to work with in their new game, The Lamplighters League. The game will give you a chance to use ten different Agents, each with their own unique abilities and characteristics that will give you several options to put a team together to take on the opposition. We have a rundown of the basics for all ten characters below, as the team has revealed more details on their website. The game is currently aiming to be released sometime in 2023.

EDDIE: A Great War veteran turned bank robber with a knack for evening the odds. With a revolver in each hand, Eddie chews through ammo to unleash a hail of bullets on multiple enemies at once, but gains it back when he scores a Crit.

INGRID: A femme fatale with a mysterious past and a deadly right hook. A skilled brawler, Ingrid excels against groups of enemies. Scoring a knockout blow only fuels her killer instinct, allowing her to do more per turn.

LATEEF: A.K.A. The Gentleman-Djinn, a young master thief with the skills to match his boasts. Quick on his feet and always on the move, Lateef evades enemy fire by feats of misdirection and his own lightning reflexes.

ALEXANDRITE: A decadent bohemian scholar who weaves magic with the skill of an artist. The Alexandrite conjures phantasms and glamoured flame that seem like illusions to their allies but deal serious Damage and Stress to their enemies.

JUDITH: A genius engineer with a shield of advanced design and a score to settle. Armored with a shield that turns aside enemy attacks, she protects her allies by drawing enemy fire.

FEDIR: A grizzled mob enforcer with the strength of an ox and a violent disposition. Fedir can take a hit and keep on coming. Attacks only fuel his Rage, enabling him to deal even more damage to his foolish opponents.

PURNIMA: A disarmingly cheerful sniper from a society of elite assassins. Purnima does her best work at long range and from a position of elevation. A crack shot, she can kill three men – or more – with a single bullet

JIANYI: A dangerous warrior and traitor to the order who trained him. Jianyi's unorthodox fighting style combines both sword and pistol to enter a flow state, gathering energy and releasing it in devastating techniques.

CÉLESTINE: A bloody-handed spy who channels dark powers to fight the Banished Court. As deadly with her mind as with her poisoned daggers, Célestine terrifies her enemies by inflicting Stress, and uses Mesmerism to force them to fight on her behalf.

ANA SOFÍA: A mystic healer who broke her vow of pacifism to fight the Banished Court. In Ana Sofía's hands, healing items and abilities are even more effective, and her conviction inspires her teammates to take additional Actions per Turn.