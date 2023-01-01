The Last Guardian Developers Tease New Game In 2023

GenDesign, the studio behind the 2016 game The Last Guardian, has teased that they have a brand new game coming this year. If you're not entirely familiar with the company, it was founded by Fumito Ueda, the mind behind the now iconic games Ico and Shadow Of The Colossus. Since their last game came out, there hasn't really been a ton of talk about what they have in the works these days, beyond the idea that like a lot of studios, there's always something going on. But now it looks like we may see something in the near future, if we're to believe the latest post from the company.

In a Twitter post that went live on New Years Eve, the company wished everyone a Happy New Year, but also alluded that something would be coming out in 2023. The post said, "Happy new year. It's finally a year where we can deliver a lot of topics to everyone! We are doing our best, so please look forward to it. Thank you for your continued support in the year. At genDESIGN, we are looking for colleagues regardless of career or new graduates for the project currently under development." Followed by a link to their job postings, of which they have several openings in multiple departments.

While we may not see a game released this year, it certainly sounds like something is on the horizon to be revealed, whether that be over the summer during all of the events in June, or sometime near year's end. If there's one thing we know, it's that any project headed up by Ueda will take a long time to complete. Technically they've already had a 4-6 year jump on it, depending on when you consider their time with The Last Guardian over. So we'll see what news they have for us in the next 12 months.