The Last Of Us Part II Will Need 100 GB Of Space To Be Played

If you want to play The Last Of Us Part II on the PS4, you better have an external drive or not be playing ANYTHING else. In our current day and age where video games are becoming bigger and better and are turning into some of the most engaging and cinematic storytelling you've ever seen, the space in order to tell those stories is getting increasingly bigger. How many video games in the past year have we seen take up over 60GB of memory just to play the base game? Not even talking about the added DLC's and bonus content and freebies that also get added to the mix and take up much more space than you realize. How many times have you started at a game and it's download time and just prayed you have the GB left on your internet plan to download it, and the space on your console (since this is a console game we're talking about that can't ben modded) without having to delete other titles you love playing? Well, we're about to experience that all again come June 19th.

A few people have keenly pointed out that on the official listing for The Last Of Us Part II on PlayStation's own store, clear down at the bottom it says the game has a "100 GB minimum". Yes, that is staggeringly correct. You will need 100GB just to play what is essentially the base game, not including any Day 1 patches or other content that may come with it. While some people may be looking at that and thinking to themselves "is that all?", keep in mind that not everyone has the best version of the PS4 with memory to spare. If you want to play the game and you have one of the lower-tier versions with only 500GB of memory (a fifth of it taken up by Sony's own software), then that space becomes valuable. Which will make a number of potential players either head out and buy external storage, adding to the cost to play it, or they'll have to make some tough decisions of what gets deleted off their console.