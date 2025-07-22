Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Pokémon, Video Games | Tagged: Pokémon Friends, Pokémon Legends Z-A, Pokémon Presents, Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu

The Latest Pokémon Presents Reveals Several Updates For The Series

Today's Pokémon Presents livestream showcased several titles in the franchise with updates, as well as a new Switch game that dropped today

Article Summary Pokémon Presents reveals new updates for Pokémon Legends: Z-A, including Lumiose City and Mega Dragonite.

Pokémon Champions set for 2026 introduces team recruitment, ranked battles, and cross-platform play.

Pokémon Friends puzzle game launches today for Switch and mobile, offering 1,200+ puzzles and collectible plush.

Aardman’s stop-motion series, Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu, debuts in 2027.

The Pokémon Company held another Pokémon Presents livestream today, showing off more content to come for a few of their titles, as well as plans going into 2026., First off, we got a better look at Lumiose City in Pokémon Legends: Z-A, we got more info about new content coming to Pokémon GO's MAX Finale Event, the new Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Friends (which dropped today), and more. We have some of the bigger stories for you here along with the full livestream to watch.

During the day, Trainers can explore the vibrant city and find Pokémon in wild zones, where they may encounter strong wild Pokémon known as alpha Pokémon. These Pokémon are larger than their regular counterparts, have glowing red eyes, and are particularly powerful and difficult to catch. At night, players can also compete in the Z-A Royale and aim to climb the ranks, with battles against even more powerful Trainers awaiting as the player advances. One of those Trainers the player will face in a promotion match is Corbeau, the boss of an organization operating in Lumiose City called the Rust Syndicate.

All kinds of encounters await the player in Lumiose City. Emma is a detective who asks the player to track down missing Pokémon, locate missing items, and occasionally take part in Pokémon battles. Trainers can also assist Mable, the acting director of the Pokémon Research Lab, who analyses Pokémon and the reasons behind their growing populations. In return, players can receive TMs and other rewards for their help. Players can also look forward to investigating Rogue Mega Evolution and discovering new Mega-Evolved Pokémon.

Rogue Mega Evolution: Wild Pokémon are mysteriously Mega Evolving and rampaging through Lumiose City, and Trainers who help battle and calm them alongside Team MZ can obtain Mega Stones.

Newly Discovered Mega-Evolved Pokémon: Mega Dragonite, with distinctive Dragonair-like features and enhanced speed and range in flight, is a newly revealed Mega-Evolved Pokémon.

Pokémon Champions 2026

In Pokémon Champions, Trainers can recruit Pokémon to join their teams and battle other Trainers. Trial Recruitment allows Pokémon to join the player's team for a limited time—letting them try out a Pokémon in battle straight away and test strategies. Permanent Recruitment uses Victory Points (VP)—which are gained from various methods such as Ranked Battles—to add Pokémon to the player's team permanently. Players can also use VP to train Pokémon according to their own preferences, including altering their stats and Abilities. There are three different battle modes available in Pokémon Champions, which can be played in both Single Battle and Double Battle formats.

Ranked Battles: Players can test their skills against other Trainers from all over the world. Trainers are divided into tiers based on their skill level.

Casual Battles: Trainers can test how their teams perform against Pokémon Trainers from around the world in a relaxed environment.

Private Battles: Players can battle against friends or family in the same in-game room.

Pokémon Champions is slated for release in 2026 for Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices. Please visit the official Pokémon Champions website for more information.

Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu

Pokémon and Aardman have partnered to create a new stop-motion animated series coming in 2027—a series that offers a unique look into the Pokémon world with the signature Aardman sense of character, comedy, and craft. A new teaser for the highly anticipated series can be seen on the official Pokémon YouTube channel.

Pokémon Friends

Available today on Nintendo Switch (also compatible with Nintendo Switch 2) and iOS and Android devices, Pokémon Friends is a puzzle game where Trainers can enjoy untangling their minds by solving brainteasers that draw inspiration from the unique world of Pokémon. Players solve puzzles to earn yarn, which can be put into the Plush-O-Matic to create Pokémon plush in the game. The plush-loving residents of Think Town will ask for help via friend quests, and the player can help them out by bringing them plush. Plush toys can also be used to decorate the player's customizable in-game plush rooms—with options to rearrange furniture and wallpaper to switch up each room's look and feel.

Developed in collaboration with Wonderfy Inc., Pokémon Friends features over 1,200 puzzles that were designed to bring out the fun in critical thinking. Trainers can also complete friend quests, track daily progress with stamps in their calendar, and collect up to 150 different plush. With up to five separate save files, the game encourages daily play for the whole family to enjoy the fun together. For more information, check the official Pokémon Friends website.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!