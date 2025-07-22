Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Eternatus, pokemon, pokemon go, pokemon go fest, Pokémon GO Fest 2025

Eternatus Debuts In Pokémon GO Fest: Max Finale Event

Pokémon GO has announced the Dark Skies and GO Fest 2025: Max Finale events, which introduce Eternamax Eternatus to the game with a catch.

Article Summary Eternatus and its Eternamax form debut exclusively via GO Fest 2025: Max Finale in Pokémon GO.

Dark Skies and Max Finale events feature new Dynamax and Gigantamax raid rotations and rewards.

Earn and power up Eternatus with special Candy, available through free and paid GO Pass tiers.

Wild spawns, Max Battles, exclusive research, and increased bonuses included throughout the events.

Ever since Pokémon GO announced the Max Finale event, a follow-up to this year's GO Fest 2025, rumors have been swirling about the possibility of Eternatus's arrival. Now, we have confirmation. Eternatus will arrive with its Eternamax form available during the Pokémon GO Fest 2025: Max Finale event, which will also bring back every previously released Gigantamax species.

Here's what's happening for the Pokémon GO Fest 2025: Max Finale event and the tie-in Dark Skies event:

Date and time: Dark Skies: August 18, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. – August 23, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. local time GO Fest 2025: Max Finale Event: August 23 and 24, 2025 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time

New Pokémon: Eternatus will be released, but you can only catch one. Here is the full announcement: "The Gigantic Pokémon Eternatus [emerges!] Encounter the Poison- and Dragon-type Legendary Pokémon as you progress through a Max Battle adventure with GO Pass: Max Finale, which starts during the Dark Skies event. Eternatus can only be caught once during this event, and it requires much more Candy and Candy XL to power up due to its massive power. GO Pass: Max Finale and GO Pass Deluxe: Max Finale will provide significant amounts of Eternatus Candy and Candy XL." Eternatus can only be caught through GO Pass: Max Finale. Eternamax Eternatus will be in Max Battles August 23 and 24, 2025 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time. Through these Max Battles, Trainers will not be able to catch another Eternatus. Trainers will earn a large amount of Eternatus Candy and Eternatus Candy XL, which can be used to power up the Eternatus they can catch via GO Pass: Max Finale.

Eternatus will be released, but you can only catch one. Here is the full announcement: Wild Spawns: Dark Skies: Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble, Wooloo (can be Shiny), and Skwovet (can be Shiny). Max Finale: Bulbasaur (can be Shiny), Charmander (can be Shiny), Squirtle (can be Shiny), Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble, Skwovet (can be Shiny), and Wooloo (can be Shiny). Rare spawns include Caterpie (can be Shiny), Gastly (can be Shiny), Chansey (can be Shiny), Shuckle (can be Shiny), Sableye (can be Shiny), Beldum (can be Shiny), Darumaka (can be Shiny), Trubbish (can be Shiny), and Falinks (can be Shiny).

Event features: Trainers will receive the following bonuses between 12:00 a.m. and 11:59 p.m local time on event days! More Power Spots than usual will be active. Power Spots will refresh daily. Max Particle collection limit will increase. The Remote Raid Pass limit will be increased to 30 from Monday, August 18, to Friday, August 22, 2025. Trainers will receive the following bonuses and rewards between 12:00 a.m. and 11:59 p.m local time on event days! Additional Power Spots will be active. Power Spots will refresh daily. Max Particle collection limit will increase. 2× Candy for catching Pokémon. 2× Candy XL chance from catching Pokémon.

Raids: August 18 – 20: Zacian and Zamazenta August 21: Zacian Raid Hour from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. local time: Crowned Sword Zacian August 22: Zamazenta Raid Hour from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. local time: Crowned Shield Zamazenta August 23 and 24, 2025 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time

Max Battles: Monday, August 18: Squirtle, Caterpie, Gastly, Krabby, Shuckle, Sableye, Beldum, Latias, Latios, Trubbis, Sobble, and Hatenna. All can be Shiny except Sobble and Hatenna. Tuesday, August 19 and Wednesday, August 20: Charmander, Omanyte, Kabuto, Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Pidove, Drublur, Cryogonal, Rookidee, Toxtricity in both Amped Form and Low Key Form, and Scorbunny. All can be Shiny except Scorbunny. Thursday, August 21 and Friday, August 22: Bulbasaur, Machop, Chansey, Raikou, Suicune, Entei, Wailmer, Darumaka, Passiminian, Skwovet, Wooloo, Falinks, and Gookey. All can be Shiny except Grookey. Saturday, August 23 (in addition to Eternamax Eternatus): 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.: Gigantamax Lapras (can be Shiny) 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: Gigantamax Snorlax (can be Shiny) 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.: Gigantamax Gengar (can be Shiny) 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Gigantamax Inteleon 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.: Gigantamax Venusaur (can be Shiny) 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.: Gigantamax Machamp (can be Shiny) 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Gigantamax Toxtricity Amped Form (can be Shiny) Sunday, August 24 (in addition to Eternamax Eternatus): 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.: Gigantamax Rillaboom 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: Gigantamax Charizard (can be Shiny) 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.: Gigantamax Butterfree (can be Shiny) 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Gigantamax Kingler (can be Shiny) 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.: Gigantamax Blastoise (can be Shiny) 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.: Gigantamax Cinderace 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Gigantamax Toxtricity Low Key Form (can be Shiny)

Research: Timed Research code: Trainers will be able to access a special Timed Research with a code. Niantic writes: "In celebration of Pokémon GO Fest 2025: Max Finale, Trainers can use the code GOFESTMAX on the Pokémon GO Web Store to redeem branching Timed Research focused on Max Battles and Buddy Pokémon. The code will expire on August 3, 2025, at 00:00 UTC. Complete the research tasks to earn rewards and encounter a Gigantamax Pokémon of your choice—either Rillaboom, Cinderace, or Inteleon—with a Seasonal Special Background! Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, August 24, 2025." GO Fest Max Finale Research: Timed Research focused on powering up Pokémon and defeating Eternamax Eternatus will be available throughout the event. Complete the research tasks to earn Candy XL, Max Particles, and more.

GO Pass: There will be a free and paid version of this pass, which lead to an Eternatus encounter. Details: From Monday, August 18, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, August 24, at 9:00 p.m. local time, GO Pass: Max Finale and GO Pass Deluxe: Max Finale will be available in Pokémon GO! Trainers will automatically receive GO Pass: Max Finale on Monday, August 18, at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can collect GO Points for GO Pass: Max Finale and rank up to get additional rewards through Sunday, August 24, at 9:00 p.m. local time. From Monday, August 18, to Friday, August 22, you can collect GO Points up to a daily cap during the Dark Skies event to get a head start on GO Pass: Max Finale. There's no daily limit for how many GO Points you can earn from Saturday, August 23, at 12:00 a.m. to Sunday, August 24, at 9:00 p.m. local time! For Trainers looking for upgraded rewards and faster progression, check out GO Pass Deluxe: Max Finale, a paid version of GO Pass: Max Finale. While progressing through the deluxe version of the GO Pass, you can claim all of the rewards from both the free GO Pass and the GO Pass Deluxe. You can upgrade to a GO Pass Deluxe at any time and still collect rewards from previously unlocked ranks. Rewards unlocked in GO Pass: Max Finale will expire on Tuesday, August 26, at 9:00 p.m. local time. The GO Pass includes: An encounter with Eternatus Random encounters with Dynamax Pokémon Candy, including Eternatus Candy Max Particles The GO Pass Deluxe version adds: Increased chance of encountering Shiny Dynamax Pokémon typically found in one- through four-star Dynamax Battles Eternatus Helmet avatar item Additional encounters with even more Pokémon Additional Candy and Candy XL, including Eternatus Candy and Candy XL Additional Max Particles Major Milestone Rewards for the GO Pass include: Tier One: Increased power for Behemoth Blade and Behemoth Bash Additional Max Particles from Power Spots Tier Two: Even more power for Behemoth Blade and Behemoth Bash Increased chance for wild encounters near Power Spots Tier Three: Maximum increased power for Behemoth Blade and Behemoth Bash Additional rewards from Max Pokémon placed at Power Spots

There will be a free and paid version of this pass, which lead to an Eternatus encounter. Details:

