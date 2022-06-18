The Legend Of Bum-Bo Will Release On Consoles On June 29th

Nicalis revealed this week they will finally be releasing The Legend Of Bum-Bo onto Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch on June 29th. The game was finally released on PC back in February to positive reviews as the game essentially serves as a prequel to The Binding of Isacc. Now players can get their hands on it through all three major consoles in about two weeks. You can read up more about the game down below as well as check out the official console trailer so you get a look at how it will look.

When Bum-bo's only coin is stolen by a mysterious entity and pulled down into the sewer, Bum-bofinds himself facing droves of deranged enemies, lost children, his fears and (eventually) the beastthat stole his beloved coin. With elements of the puzzle, deckbuilding and roguelike game genres, The Legend of Bum-bo is framed by the story of Bum-bo, a mushmouthed vagrant who loses his precious coin to an unknown thief.

To advance through a series of underground rooms and retrieve his treasure, Bum-bo must defeat enemies and bosses in turn-based tile-matching combat, all the while discovering special spells and trinkets that increase his chances of success. Considered a prequel to The Binding of Isaac series, The Legend of Bum-bo was designed by Isaac's creator Edmund McMillen and intersects with Isaac's world in many different and unexpected ways. Like the Isaac games, it features unlockable playable characters, many useful item pickups and procedurally generated levels that guarantee a different experience each time you play.