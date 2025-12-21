Posted in: Games, Nippon Ichi Software, Video Games | Tagged:

The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Beyond The Horizon Drops Two Demos

Check out the latest trailer for The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Beyond The Horizon as two different demos are now available

Article Summary The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon drops two playable demos for fans ahead of launch.

Story Demo lets players experience the prologue and carry over progress to the full game on release.

Battle Demo features party-based combat in the Grim Garten dungeon, exclusive to PlayStation consoles.

Explore new gameplay mechanics and team up with series favorites in this pivotal Trails series entry.

Nippon Ichi Software released two demos for The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon, as players have something to do untilt he game drops next month. The first is a Story Demo, which will let you play a small piece of the storyline and experience the game as a whole without giving away too much. The second is a Battle Demo, which focuses specifically on fights and doesn't really delve into what's going on in general. We have more info on both and where to play them, as the full game is still expected to be released for PC and consoles on January 16, 2025.

Story Demo

Play through the Prologue of The Legend of Heroes: Trails beyond the Horizon! Van Arkride and Arkride Solutions return as the fate of the entire Zemurian continent hangs in the balance. With Zemuria preparing for its first space venture, Van Arkride, Rean Schwarzer, and Father Kevin Graham are called to a Marduk training exercise that sets them on a collision course with the secrets at the heart of the world. Their paths may diverge, but the ultimate question remains the same: Just what lies beyond the edge of the horizon? The Story Demo is available now on PC, Nintendo Switch*, Nintendo Switch 2*, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. (*All save data will carry over to the main game upon release with the day one patch.)

Battle Demo

Battle in the Grim Garten! Choose from three party selections (Van, Kevin, and Rean) and take on the Grim Garten, a virtual reality service originally developed by Marduk that has since been hacked by Ouroboros, who altered both its appearance and functionalities. Its earlier version, the 'Marchen Garten,' was considered the world's first fully immersive virtual reality service and had the ability to connect users across the continent through the power of the orbal network. The Battle Demo is exclusively available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Beyond The Horizon

The future of an entire continent is at stake in this milestone entry in the Trails series! Explore the vast Calvard Republic with three different protagonists, nurture connections, and master powerful skills in both real-time and turn-based battles as you uncover the secrets at the core of Zemuria! Van Arkride and the members of Arkride Solutions are back, and this time the future of the entire Zemurian continent is at stake!

The people of Zemuria await the launch of humanity's first foray into space with bated breath. A sudden invitation from Marduk to cooperate in a high-tech training exercise sets Van, Ashen Chevalier Rean Schwarzer, and Father Kevin Graham on a collision course with the secrets at the very core of Zemuria. Their paths may diverge, but the ultimate question remains the same: Just what lies beyond the edge of the horizon?

All Trails Lead Here: Paths from across Zemuria intertwine with higher stakes than ever before as the Trails series enters its final chapter!

Paths from across Zemuria intertwine with higher stakes than ever before as the Trails series enters its final chapter! Gameplay, Evolved: New gameplay mechanics such as Shard Commands, Awakening, and the time-freezing Z.O.C. give you an unprecedented amount of options in both Field and Command Battles!

New gameplay mechanics such as Shard Commands, Awakening, and the time-freezing Z.O.C. give you an unprecedented amount of options in both Field and Command Battles! Dream Teams: Gather allies from all over Calvard and beyond and put a stop to Ouroboros' machinations in the Grim Garten, a dungeon that you can take on with your own custom party!

