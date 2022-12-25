The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Into Reverie Announces Release Date

NIS America and developer Nihon Falcom revealed the official release date for The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Into Reverie, coming next year. This brand new adventure will bring together three new legends as their stories unfold together, as they meet at the end of this chapter of the series in climatic fashion. The current plan is to release the game for North America and Europe on July 7th, 2023, with a planned release for Australia and New Zealand on July 14th, 2023. Enjoy the latest trailer below as we now wait until the Summer to play this.

"What destinies await these three fateful figures? Use the Crossroads system to switch between Rean Schwarzer, Lloyd Bannings, and the masked figure "C" and determine the fates of key characters and locations within Zemuria. Dive into refined tactical combat with new features such as United Front, and discover new allies and challenges within the halls of the True Reverie Corridor! Where one trail ends, another begins…"

"The intertwining fates of three figures in Zemuria will be decided in this climactic chapter of The Legend of Heroes series! Follow the footsteps of the war hero Rean Schwarzer, the liberator Lloyd Bannings, and the masked enigma "C," and switch between each of their paths freely with the Crossroads system. Lloyd Bannings, leader of the Crossbell Police Department's Special Support Section, finds himself fighting for his city's freedom once again after Crossbell's independence celebrations are interrupted by the sudden reappearance of an old threat. Following the events of the Great Twilight, Erebonian hero Rean Schwarzer and his students return to life at the branch campus. However, this fleeting peace is disturbed by the emergence of a new threat. When the former governor-general of Crossbell suddenly returns and lays claim to the city-state, four figures carry out a secret mission to investigate his actions. Their leader is "C," a masked individual who seems to be using the same codename as the leader of the Imperial Liberation Front. But to what end?"