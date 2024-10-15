Posted in: Games, Nippon Ichi Software, Video Games | Tagged: NIS America, The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II

The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II Arrives in 2025

Nippon Ichi Software has an official release date for The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II, as the game drops in February 2025

Article Summary The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II releases February 2025 for PlayStation, Switch, and PC.

Experience the gripping mystery of murders and intrigue in Calvard with new factions and challenges.

Check out the fresh trailer showcasing 45 seconds of exciting new gameplay footage.

Innovative RPG mechanics like seamless battles and the LGC system enrich the Trails Through Daybreak saga.

Nippon Ichi Software and Falcom have revealed the official release date for The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II, as the game will be out early next year. In case you haven't seen this one yet, a series of murders has pushed events in motion, as you must discover who is behind them and why before all hell breaks loose. The team confirmed that the game will arrive for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, as well as PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store on February 14, 2025. Along with the news comes a brand-new trailer, which you can check out above, showing off the game with about 45 seconds worth of new footage.

The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II

No longer threatened by the mafia organization Almata, the people of Calvard have returned to their peaceful lives. But one day, a shocking series of murders involving a mysterious crimson beast sets the wheels of fate in motion once again. Various factions spring into action – both those who abide by the law to uncover the truth and those looking to capitalize on any new developments wherever possible, no matter how sinister. With chaos once again looming on the horizon, the Spriggan Van Arkride receives an unexpected visitor, prompting his own investigation. Who is behind the murders, and what is their goal? The sands of time bring old and new faces together for this thrilling second installment in the Trails through Daybreak saga.

As part two of the Calvard arc, The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II improves upon the innovations of the previous game in numerous ways! The seamless transition between field battles and command battles and the LGC alignment system makes for an RPG experience like none other! Not only that, but the game features a wealth of exciting new content that can only be found in the Calvard Republic!

