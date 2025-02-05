Posted in: Falcom, Games, Nippon Ichi Software, Video Games | Tagged: The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II Shows Opening Movie

Check out the latest video for The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II, as the developers show off the opening movie

Article Summary Discover the opening movie for Trails Through Daybreak II with a catchy pop tune.

Game launches on February 14; available on PC, PS4, PS5, and Switch.

Uncover a thrilling murder mystery in Calvard with Van Arkride.

Enjoy innovative RPG features and fresh content in the Calvard Republic.

Nippon Ichi Software and Falcom released a new video for The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II this week, showing off the opening movie to the game. This is basically one of the last good pitches they have for you to check out the game, as you're getting almost two minutes of hints to whatever is going on in the game set to a pop song like its an anime with 12 seasons of content to it. Enjoy the movie ahead of the game's launch on February 14, as it arrives on PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store, as well as for PS4, PS5, and the Nintendo Switch.

The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II

No longer threatened by the mafia organization Almata, the people of Calvard have returned to their peaceful lives. But one day, a shocking series of murders involving a mysterious crimson beast sets the wheels of fate in motion once again. Various factions spring into action – both those who abide by the law to uncover the truth and those looking to capitalize on any new developments wherever possible, no matter how sinister. With chaos once again looming on the horizon, the Spriggan Van Arkride receives an unexpected visitor, prompting his own investigation. Who is behind the murders, and what is their goal? The sands of time bring old and new faces together for this thrilling second installment in the Trails through Daybreak saga.

As part two of the Calvard arc, The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II improves upon the innovations of the previous game in numerous ways! The seamless transition between field battles and command battles and the LGC alignment system make for an RPG experience like none other! Not only that, but the game features a wealth of exciting new content that can only be found in the Calvard Republic!

