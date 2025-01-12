Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dmitrii Batov, The Little Brave

The Little Brave Releases Brand-New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for The Little Brave, providing a better look at the new 2D action-adventure Metroidvania

Article Summary Watch The Little Brave gameplay trailer for a sneak peek into the new 2D action-adventure Metroidvania game.

Dmitrii Batov's game blends unique art, boss fights, and a compelling story in a magical, cursed world.

Join Keely on a quest to uncover secrets, solve puzzles, and battle sinister enemies with weapons and magic.

Discover hidden truths and gain bravery as you explore forbidden lands and save Keely's sister Weyka.

Indie game developer and publisher Dmitrii Batov has released a new trailer for his upcoming game, The Little Brave. In case you haven't had a chance to check this game out, this is an all-new 2D action-adventure Metroidvania that takes a lot of cues from its unique art style and approach to combat, especially when it comes to boss fights. The game has been teased for a while, and while it has no set release date for anything yet, the trailer gives at least a pretty good look into how it will play. Enjoy the trailer!

The Little Brave

Become a brave hero and embark on a dangerous journey through mysterious forbidden lands. Reveal secrets of the legendary past, find the last pieces of gone magic and gain courage to slay the terrible monster! The Little Brave is a 2D action-adventure Metroidvania genre video game about a little boy by the name of Keely. Get ready for an exciting adventure. Uncover the secrets of an old tale, and gain bravery and strength on the path! Keely lives in a world in which, a long time ago, there was magic. But one day, a terrible curse distorted the magical places. Keely dreams of embarking on an adventure to discover the mystery of forbidden lands. Once fate gives him such a chance…

CAREFULLY STYLIZED LOCATIONS AND TRICKY RIDDLES: Explore the forbidden lands, solve puzzles, and overcome treacherous traps.

Explore the forbidden lands, solve puzzles, and overcome treacherous traps. USEFUL SKILLS AND SOLID ENEMY AI: Use a combination of melee weapon, ranged attacks, and mythic magic and fight against sinister enemies.

Use a combination of melee weapon, ranged attacks, and mythic magic and fight against sinister enemies. AN EXCITING STORY FULL OF SECRETS AND MYSTERIES: Find the last pieces of gone magic, defeat the mighty wardens, and reveal the mystery of the legendary past.

Find the last pieces of gone magic, defeat the mighty wardens, and reveal the mystery of the legendary past. GAIN BRAVERY ON YOUR PATH: Find and save Weyka, a younger sister of Keely, slay a monster of the forbidden lands.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!