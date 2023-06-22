Posted in: Daybreak Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Daybreak Games, Magic: The Gathering, The Lord of the Rings, wizards of the coast

The Lord Of The Rings Content Comes To Magic: The Gathering Online

The Lord Of The Rings: Tales Of Middle-earth content has arrived in Magic: The Gathering Online for everyone to play digitally.

Daybreak Games, along with Wizards of the Coast, have officially launched the new The Lord Of The Rings: Tales of Middle Earth content in Magic: The Gathering Online. Now players will be able to experience the might and magic of this amazing crossover event digitally, as you can purchase packs and decks from the IRL set to play in the game. We have the cliff notes from the team about what you can expect, as they have released the finer details in their latest blog.

"The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth (set code LTR) is a straight-to-Modern, draftable, and collectible experience that will delight Magic: The Gathering Online travelers regardless of the length of their journeys. Whether it's Commander, Sealed Deck, or Eternal Constructed formats, this set has what you seek. New products, experiences, events, and mechanics await players."

Starter Kit ($12.99): Build your Collection as well as your confidence in playing Magic Online. The kit is made up of two separate 60-card decks – one for Gondor and one for Mordor as well as ten cards that are new to Magic: the Gathering and MTGO!. Players can pick sides and dive right into the Modern format – either in the Casual rooms (Open Play or Tournament Practice) or in one of our two Leagues.

Commander Decks ($34.99): Four 100-card Commander Decks highlighting other key figures from The Lord of the Rings story. Each deck includes 20 cards unique to the deck. Players can choose from the following: Riders of Rohan (blue-white-red) Food and Fellowship (white-black-green) Elven Council (green-blue) The Hosts of Mordor (blue-red-black)



Art Bundles

The Borderless Lands of Middle-earth Bundle ($23.99 USD)—features six key locations in a special treatment: Barad-dûr, Minas Tirith, Mines of Moria, Mount Doom, Rivendell, and The Shire.

Humans ($17.99 USD)—Sol Ring; Aragorn, Company Leader; Boromir, Warden of the Tower; Faramir, Prince of Ithilien

Elves ($17.99 USD)—Sol Ring; Elrond, Master of Healing; Galadriel of Lothlórien; Legolas, Master Archer

Dwarfs ($12.99 USD)—Sol Ring; Gimli, Mournful Avenger; Glóin, Dwarf Emissary (extended-art)

Halflings ($17.99 USD)—Frodo, Sauron's Bane; Samwise Gamgee; Merry, Esquire of Rohan; Pippin, Guard of the Citadel; Sméagol, Helpful Guide

As with earlier Art Bundles, these versions of the cards will not be available in Treasure Chests. Get them while you can for a limited time – once Wilds of Eldraine hits our digital shelves, the following Bundles will be gone!

