The Lord Of The Rings Online: Before The Shadow Announced

During Devcom 2022, Standing Stone Games revealed The Lord Of The Rings Online's next expansion with Before The Shadow. It's been a while since we've heard about anything for the game, as it looks like the LOTH properties are going in many other directions. But it hasn't stopped the devs from caring for this game and making sure the players get plenty of content when they can. Before The Shadow was revealed during the event as a mini-expansion, so you're not getting a full-on game-changing experience as they have done in the past, but more or less a new set of quests and challenges to take on revolving around the events of Middle-Earth. The team only gave a brief introduction to it with the trailer you see at the bottom, they didn't go too far in-depth or give a proper release date for it.

The Lord Of The Rings Online: Before The Shadow will send players into two new regions, Swanfleet and Cardolan, as Boromir makes his way north to Rivendell ahead of the meeting of what will eventually become the Fellowship of the Ring while the Nazgûl search for "Baggins" in the peaceful land of the Shire. Players will discover the threat rising from Mordor and Saruman's Uruks as they explore the far history of Middle-earth! Before the Shadow features questing from levels 1 to 32 in addition to four new Books for new characters. Higher level characters will see a new six-person Instance, in addition to a new Skirmish, and a Delving difficulty system that will offer new rewards and challenges! There is plenty more to say about Before the Shadow, so players can expect more information about new content and special incentives for VIPs as we get closer to its planned pre-purchase availability in late September.