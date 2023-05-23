The Lord Of The Rings Roleplaying Reveals Two New Expansions The Lord Of The Rings Roleplaying is getting two new expansions this year, both of them revolving around Eriador.

Free League Publishing revealed two new expansions are on the way for The Lord Of The Rings Roleplaying as they both head to Eriador. Both of these were previously released as part of The One Ring TTRPG, as Tales From Eriador is a 5E adaptation of Tales From the Lone-Lands, while Ruins of Eriador is a 5E adaptation of the previously published Ruins of the Lost Realm. Both books are currently up for pre-order right now, set to be released later this Fall. You can read more about both of them below.

Now they had gone on far into the Lone-lands, where there were no people left, no inns, and the roads grew steadily worse. Not far ahead were dreary hills, rising higher and higher, dark with trees. On some of them were old castles with an evil look, as if they had been built by wicked people.

A Troll-Hole, If Ever There Was One and Kings of Little Kingdoms are relatively self-contained adventures, but still hint at a growing danger.

Messing About In Boats involves directly one member of the Company, in an unexpected way!

Not To Strike Without Need and Wonder of the Northern World follow the slow infiltration of spies of the Enemy.

The Quest of Amon Guruthos challenges the heroes to battle an ancient evil.

All the adventures in the expansion assume that the time frame is the years around 2965.

In the westlands of Eriador, between the Misty Mountains and the Mountains of Lune, the Hobbits found both Men and Elves. Indeed, a remnant still dwelt there of the Dúnedain, the kings of Men that came over the Sea out of Westernesse; but they were dwindling fast and the lands of their North Kingdom were falling far and wide into waste.

Chapter 1: Fog Over Eriador offers a description of the regions that once were part of the kingdom of Arnor, with a focus on the city of Tharbad.

Chapter 2: A Gathering Storm provides the Loremaster with a set of narrative elements aimed at building a possible future for the land of Eriador as a whole, including the description of many looming threats, Loremaster characters and their agendas.

Chapter 3: Landmarks adds twelve sites of interest in the style of the one presented in the core volume. These locations depict both 'historical' sites mentioned in The Lord of the Rings or The Hobbit, and others that have been created specifically for the game.

