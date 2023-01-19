The Lunar New Year 2023 Event Begins Today In Pokémon GO The Lunar New Year 2023 Event begins today in Pokémon GO with a focus on rabbit Pokémon, Lucky Trades, and Darumaka encounters.

Have you caught a Shiny Darumaka in Pokémon GO? This Fire-type Pokémon will see a temporary boost in its Shiny rate during the current Lunar New Year 2023 event, which will also see a focus in rabbit Pokémon. Let's get into the details of this annual event, now live in Pokémon GO.

Here are the full details for the Pokémon GO Lunar New Year 2023 Event:

Date and time: Live now! Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Live now! Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Increased Shiny odds for Darumaka and Lucky Friends: Niantic writes: "It looks like all Trainers' luck will also improve during the event—you'll have an increased chance of encountering Shiny Darumaka, an increased chance to receive Lucky Pokémon in trades, and an increased chance to become Lucky Friends!"

Ponyta, Magmar, Magikarp, Slugma, Numel, Combee, Buneary, Fennekin, and Bunnelby. Flareon and Darumaka will be rare spawns. 7 KM Gift Eggs: Chingling, Riolu, Darumaka, Galarian Darumaka, Scraggy.

Chingling, Riolu, Darumaka, Galarian Darumaka, Scraggy. Field Research encounters: Charmander, Paras, Cyndaquil, Torchic, Chimchar, Combee, Buneary, Tepig, Darumaka, Galarian Darumaka, Fennekin, Bunnelby, and Litten.

Charmander, Paras, Cyndaquil, Torchic, Chimchar, Combee, Buneary, Tepig, Darumaka, Galarian Darumaka, Fennekin, Bunnelby, and Litten. Raids: Tier One: Hisuian Voltorb, Shinx, Darumaka, Galarian Darumaka Tier Three: Flareon, Shuckle, Blaziken, Druddigon, Diggersby. Note that Blaziken can be encountered in its Shiny form since its Mega form was unlocked. Tier Five: Regice Mega Raids: Mega Lopunny

Timed Research questline: The "Lucky Wishes" Timed Research will allow Trainers to pick paths that revolve around hatching Eggs, boosting the time of Daily Adventure Incense, or earning Stardust. For me, that's an obvious choice: Daily Adventure Incense boost. There will also be encounters with Magikarp, Azumarill, Combusken, Darumaka, Galarian Darumaka, and Bunnelby.

