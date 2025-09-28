Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Oneway Ticket Studio, The Midnight Walkers

The Midnight Walkers Confirms Early Access Release Date

The Midnight Walkers has been given a November release date for Early Access, while a free demo has been set for Steam Next Fest

Article Summary The Midnight Walkers launches Early Access in November, with a free Steam Next Fest demo from October 13-20.

Experience intense zombie survival in the Liberty Grand Center mega-complex with solo or trio modes.

Scavenge, craft, and trade via a dark web marketplace to upgrade your gear and ensure your survival.

Avoid deadly poison gas and ruthless enemies while planning escape routes in this PvE/PvPvE extraction shooter.

Indie game developer and publisher Oneway Ticket Studio has released a brand new cinematic trailer for their upcoming game, The Midnight Walkers. First off, the team revealed that there will be a free demo available during Steam Next Fest, giving you a sample of the zombie survival extraction shooter from October 13-20. Shortly after that, the game will enter Early Access on November 21, 2025. We have more details about the game for you here as we await its arrival.

The Midnight Walkers

The Midnight Walkers is a hardcore PvE / PvPvE first-person zombie survival extraction shooter. Survivors must explore Liberty Grand Center mega complex, scavenging for gear while fighting deadly zombies. Craft weapons, armor, and consumables, or trade items with other players through the dark web-based marketplace to secure even stronger equipment. The game can be played in solo or trios mode, while you explore various floors such as shopping malls, hospitals, and casinos—each with its own challenges. Plan your survival and escape routes carefully. Successfully escaping will allow you to store the gear and items you've secured in your personal stash or use them in your next run. However, if you fall to zombies, rival survivors, or the deadly poison gas, you'll lose everything.

Liberty Grand Center mega-complex is overrun by dangerous zombies, mutated variants, deadly bosses, and desperate survivors using any means necessary to scavenge for the same loot as you. Utilize elevators to explore shopping mall, hospital, and casino floors, and plan escape route from dangers, including the countdown-triggered poison gas system. While the gas spreads across random floors every few minutes, survivors must stay alert and move swiftly. Continuous exposure to this fatal gas dramatically reduces survival chances to 0. Put your combat survival skills to the test see how long you can last in the unforgiving and lethal Liberty Grand Center.

