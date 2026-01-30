Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Oneway Ticket Studio, The Midnight Walkers

The Midnight Walkers Has Launched Into Early Access

After having the launch pushed back a few months, The Midnight Walkers is now available for everyone to play on Steam in Early Access

Article Summary The Midnight Walkers launches in Early Access on Steam after a delayed release past Steam Next Fest.

Survive Liberty Grand Center, a massive complex filled with zombies, rivals, and deadly poison gas.

Craft weapons, armor, and consumables, or trade gear with other players in the dark web marketplace.

Play solo or in trios as you scavenge, fight, and escape through shopping malls, hospitals, and casinos.

Indie game developer and publisher Oneway Ticket Studio has released the Early Access version of The Midnight Walkers this week. Originally, this was supposed to drop back in October, but it looks like, after Steam Next Fest, they decided to pause the launch and work on it a little more based on the feedback from that event. But now the PvEvE hardcore zombie extraction shooter is available to play on Steam, along with a new trailer to watch before you suit up.

The Midnight Walkers is a hardcore PvE / PvPvE first-person zombie survival extraction shooter. Survivors must explore Liberty Grand Center mega complex, scavenging for gear while fighting deadly zombies. Craft weapons, armor, and consumables, or trade items with other players through the dark web-based marketplace to secure even stronger equipment. The game can be played in solo or trios mode, while you explore various floors such as shopping malls, hospitals, and casinos—each with its own challenges. Plan your survival and escape routes carefully. Successfully escaping will allow you to store the gear and items you've secured in your personal stash or use them in your next run. However, if you fall to zombies, rival survivors, or the deadly poison gas, you'll lose everything.

Liberty Grand Center mega-complex is overrun by dangerous zombies, mutated variants, deadly bosses, and desperate survivors using any means necessary to scavenge for the same loot as you. Utilize elevators to explore shopping mall, hospital, and casino floors, and plan escape route from dangers, including the countdown-triggered poison gas system. While the gas spreads across random floors every few minutes, survivors must stay alert and move swiftly. Continuous exposure to this fatal gas dramatically reduces survival chances to 0. Put your combat survival skills to the test see how long you can last in the unforgiving and lethal Liberty Grand Center.

